Preview: UCLA at California

Two of the most disappointing teams in the Pac-12 meet Saturday as UCLA visits California in the regular-season finale for both squads. The Bruins are assured their first losing season under coach Jim Mora, while Cal has fallen out of bowl eligibility and allowed an average of 53 points during a four-game losing streak.

UCLA began the season as the media’s pick to win the Pac-12 South but lost for the fifth time in its last six games last Saturday as rival USC collected 527 total yards of offense and rolled to a 36-14 victory. The Bruins face another tough matchup against Cal quarterback Davis Webb, who threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 45-31 loss to Stanford while the Bears’ beleaguered defense allowed 555 total yards, including 357 on the ground. “We have to be able to play better defense,” coach Sonny Dykes told reporters. “That’s what it comes down to, ultimately. You can’t give up 350 rushing yards against anybody and expect to have a chance to win. That’s clearly something we need to get fixed.” With both Cal and UCLA ranked near the bottom of the Pac-12 in rushing, Saturday’s spotlight falls on Webb and Bruins quarterback Mike Fafaul, who is set to start his fifth straight game in place of injured standout Josh Rosen.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: UCLA -3

ABOUT UCLA (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12): A former walk-on, Fafaul has done an admirable job while establishing a strong connection with receiver Jordan Lasley, who caught a pair of touchdowns against USC and has 26 catches for 429 yards and five scores over his last six games. The Bruins’ defense faltered last week but has allowed only 10 touchdown catches this season and boasts a solid linebacking corps led by Kenny Young and Jayon Brown, who has a team-high 105 tackles. Defensive end Takkarist McKinley has 17 tackles for loss in the last nine games and will need another strong effort to help slow down Cal’s aerial attack.

ABOUT CAL (4-7, 2-6): Junior wideout Chad Hansen leads the Pac-12 with 1,093 receiving yards after continuing his breakout season with seven catches for 114 yards and two scores against Stanford. The injury-plagued defense is allowing a Pac-12-worst 45.5 points per game and saw Cardinal tailback Christian McCaffrey rush for a school-record 284 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in last week’s Big Game. Safety Devante Downs has been one of the few bright spots for the defense with a team-high 79 tackles, including 14 in last week’s contest.

1. UCLA has won the last three meetings against Cal and leads the all-time series, 53-32-1.

2. Cal has lost a total of three fumbles this season.

3. Bruins RB Soso Jamabo rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown in last season’s 40-24 win over the Bears.

PREDICTION: UCLA 31, Cal 27