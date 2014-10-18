UCLA 36, California 34: Marcus Rios intercepted Jared Goff in the final minute to save the Bruins from their third straight loss in Pac-12 play.

Ka‘imi Fairbairn sailed through a 26-yard field goal with 3:40 remaining to put the Bruins ahead and Rios’ picked off Goff’s pass at the 1-yard line to seal the victory for UCLA (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12), which overcame three turnovers. Paul Perkins caught a pair of touchdowns and ran for another en route to 161 all-purpose yards and

Brett Hundley passed for 330 yards and two scores.

Daniel Lasco had two rushing touchdowns and Goff passed for 303 yards and two scores but costed California (4-3, 2-3) the game with his late interception. Kenny Lawler, Chris Harper and Trevor Davis had one receiving score apiece and the Golden Bears scored 20 points off turnovers.

UCLA forfeited the lead at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter when Davis made a spectacular catch in the end zone for a 28-27 edge, but Hundley ran in a 15-yard score to put the Bruins back on top just before the start of the fourth quarter. The Golden Bears capitalized off Hundley’s interception in the final stanza with Lawler’s 23-yard TD catch, but UCLA responded in the clutch with Fairbairn’s field goal to retake the lead and hold it.

Perkins scored on a 16-yard catch-and-run to end UCLA’s first-quarter scoring drought the past two games and added a 49-yard touchdown catch in the second stanza, which saw both teams combine for 31 points. California grabbed a 14-10 lead on a nifty one-handed TD grab by Harper, but the Bruins rallied off a pair of scores in the final three minutes before intermission to go up 24-14 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA has won seven straight games away from home and earned its first victory in Berkeley since 1998. ... Hundley is three TD passes away from the Bruins’ all-time record (68). ... Davis was carted off with a neck injury in the fourth quarter and did not return for California; he gave the thumbs up on his way out.