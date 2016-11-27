Cal ends season with 36-10 win over UCLA
Davis Webb threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns to help Cal conclude its season with a 36-10 victory over UCLA on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.
Chad Hansen had 10 catches for 156 yards for Cal (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12), which had lost four in a row and five of six. Khalfani Muhammad rushed for 116 yards on 29 carries and Tre Watson had 78 yards on 17 carries.
Mike Fafaul completed just 12 of 30 passes for 176 yards for UCLA (4-8, 2-7), which lost six of its last seven games. Caleb Wilson had three catches for 83 yards. Nate Starks rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries.
Cal led 12-0 after four first-half field goals by Matt Anderson. The first was a 43-yarder after a lengthy drive stalled at UCLA's 26-yard line. The Bears added to their lead when Anderson kicked a 25-yard field goal early in the second quarter. They went up 9-0 when Anderson converted from 44 yards.
Later in the second quarter, Cal got the ball on its 1-yard line after a well-placed punt by Stefan Flintoft. The Bears drove 95 yards to the UCLA 6 before Anderson came on to kick a 24-yard field goal.
UCLA cut Cal's lead to 12-7 when Fafaul threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Walker III early in the third quarter. Cal responded with a 75-yard scoring drive to go up 19-7 on a 1-yard run by Malik McMorris.
The Bears built the lead to 26-7 when Webb threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Duncan midway through the third quarter. The score came after a penalty negated a 71-yard touchdown return on an interception by UCLA's Nate Meadors.
Webb threw another short touchdown pass to Bug Rivera early in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a 36-10 lead.