Preview: UCLA at Colorado

Colorado is still looking for its first conference win after enduring a 56-28 shaming at the hands of USC this past week, and things don’t get any easier with a revitalized UCLA team coming to Boulder on Saturday. The Bruins have won seven straight away from the Rose Bowl after escaping Berkeley with a 36-34 win last Saturday. Brett Hundley gave away the lead in fourth quarter when he threw an interception - his third in as many games - but he rallied the Bruins with a pair of passes and two runs for 20 yards on the ensuing drive to help set up Ka‘imi Fairbairn’s go-ahead field goal.

The Buffaloes were ravaged by USC quarterback Cody Kessler, who set a school record with seven touchdown passes - Matt Barkley set the previous mark against Colorado in 2011 with six touchdowns. Mike MacIntyre’s team has fallen on hard times with three straight losses in the Pac-12 despite having one of the country’s top receivers in Nelson Spruce. The Colorado wideout leads the nation with 71 receptions, 11 touchdowns and will be going up against a UCLA secondary that allowed 310 yards passing to California.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: UCLA -13.5

ABOUT UCLA (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12): The Bruins avoided their third straight loss in league play but still remain near the bottom in the competitive Pac-12 South. Paul Perkins, the team’s leading rusher, caught a pair of scores against the Golden Bears but was forced to leave early with a wrist injury - his status is questionable for Saturday. Hundley is 2-0 in his career against Colorado with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in each meeting.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-5, 0-4): Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau told reporters on Tuesday he might have played the worst game of his career against USC. He also acknowledged the importance in taking care of the ball, “If I continue to turn over the ball, I’m just giving away the hopes and dreams of the team and you don’t want to do that, especially as a quarterback.” Liufau leads the Pac-12 with nine interceptions and is coming off a season-low 143 yards passing against the Trojans.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA is the only team in the nation still perfect in the red zone (25-of-25).

2. Hundley needs two TD passes to tie Cade McNown on the Bruins’ all-time list with 68.

3. Spruce can become Colorado’s all-time single-season leader with one more TD reception.

PREDICTION: UCLA 42, Colorado 30