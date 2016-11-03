Preview: UCLA at Colorado

Things are going so well for rejuvenated Coloradothat the Buffaloes “won” their bye week, taking over sole possession of firstplace in the Pac-12 South Division and moving up to 20th in thecoaches’ poll. Now, Colorado returns to the field Thursday night seeking itsthird straight win and fifth in the last six games when it hosts struggling UCLA.

It’s most definitely new territory and headytimes for the Buffaloes, who won all of 14 games over the previous fiveseasons. But this newfound success also brings the potential of a letdown, andone misstep could derail Colorado’s conference title hopes with Utah and USCboth only a half-game back in the division standings. “They know what's in front of them, andthey know the only way you can do it is one game at a time,” Buffaloes coachMike MacIntyre told the Boulder Daily-Camera earlier this week. “Slip up onetime, and it gets tighter and tighter.” UCLA, meanwhile, has dropped threestraight and four of its last five and will be without startingquarterback Josh Rosen for a third straight game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Colorado -12

ABOUT UCLA (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12): Rosen injured histhrowing shoulder in the final minutes of an Oct. 8 loss to Arizona State and it was announced Tuesday he will miss the rest of the season which means senior Mike Fafaul willmake his third straight start. Fafaul is coming off a wild, up-and-down outingOct. 22 against Utah in which he threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns whilealso tossing four interceptions and losing a fumble in a 52-45 home loss. TheBruins’ defense is allowing 26.8 points and 368.8 yards per game and is anchoredby defensive end Takkarist McKinley, who is averaging an FBS-best two tackles forloss per game.

ABOUT COLORADO (6-2, 4-1): The Buffaloes aregetting it done on both sides of the ball, joining Alabama, Ohio State andLouisville as the only teams to rank in the top-20 nationally in total offenseand defense at 19th and 12th, respectively. Senior quarterbackSefo Liufau (1,179 yards, seven TDs in five starts) ranks third in the Pac-12in passing efficiency while tailback Phillip Lindsay has rushed for 350 yardsand a trio of TDs over the last two games. Defensively, the Buffaloes have beenparticularly tough against opposing passers, notching 11 interceptions whileallowing only eight aerial TDs behind a secondary featuring safety TedricThompson (Pac-12-most four interceptions) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon(Pac-12-most 13 passes defensed).

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA is 9-2 versus Colorado and has won allfive Pac-12 meetings after close (35-31 and 40-37 in double overtime) victoriesthe last two seasons.

2. The Bruins are 13-9 against ranked opponents,including seven wins in the last 10 games, under coach Jim Mora.

3. Special teams has been one of the few problemareas for Colorado, which missed three field goals in a 10-5 win over Stanfordon Oct 22 and likely will be without freshman kicker Davis Price(mononucleosis) again.

PREDICTION: Colorado 38, UCLA 22