UCLA blows early lead, wins in 2 OT

BOULDER, Colo. -- A fast start had UCLA fans ready to celebrate before halftime.

A furious comeback by Colorado put the party on hold before quarterback Brett Hundley pulled it out.

Hundley scored on an 8-yard run in the second overtime and No. 25 UCLA escaped with a 40-37 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

“OK, we wanted to see what overtime felt like,” Bruins coach Jim Mora said with a hint of sarcasm. “We haven’t had one.”

They had an unexpected thriller at Folsom Field against Colorado, which hasn’t beaten a ranked team in five years. Hundley struggled at times but finished with 200 yards and one touchdown passing and 110 yards and another score rushing.

“It wasn’t the greatest game personally, but at the end of the day no matter who we’re playing we have to win,” Hundley said. “It was hard-fought.”

Paul Perkins ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns to help UCLA take the big lead early, but Colorado fell to 0-2 in overtime games this season despite a fourth-quarter comeback.

Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and Michael Adkins ran for 107 yards and a score.

“I’d like to have some boring games and win them instead of some of the exciting games and keep losing them,” Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. “As you’re rebuilding your program, you have these things happen. This happened to us a lot at San Jose State the first couple of years and then we started winning them all. We’ll get there.”

They had hope after Will Oliver’s 34-yard field goal put the Buffaloes ahead for the first time in the second overtime, but Hundley raced around right end for 17 yards to set up the winning score.

He was nearly untouched when he decided to run it in himself to end the game.

“I‘m not technically supposed to pull that ball, but it happens and we scored a TD,” Hundley said. “It’s never really supposed to be pulled, but the defense was flowing the other way.”

It looked like an easy day after UCLA took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, but it turned tense for the Bruins.

Colorado wide receiver Bryce Bobo caught touchdown passes of 38 and 4 yards from Liufau to cut the lead to 31-28 midway through the fourth quarter.

Colorado forced a punt and got the ball to midfield before cornerback Marcus Rios intercepted a pass by Liufau.

“One of my balls was too high and I threw a pick,” Liufau said. “That’s just me losing the ball mid-throw. I don’t want to say the wind factors were a problem; it was just me.”

The Buffaloes got one more chance when they stopped the Bruins on fourth down at the Colorado 25. Colorado drove to the 18 and Oliver kicked a 35-yard field goal with 36 seconds left to send it to overtime.

The teams traded field goals in the first overtime before Hundley won it.

“Luckily in these close games we came out on top,” he said.

With the wind at their back in the first quarter, the Bruins controlled things from the start. On their first play from scrimmage, Perkins ran around the left and down the sidelines for a 92-yard touchdown.

Jordan Payton’s 20-yard touchdown catch and Ka‘imi Fairbairn’s 31-yard field goal gave the Bruins a 17-0 lead.

Once the sides switched, so did the momentum. Colorado put together two long drives in the second quarter and cut the lead to 17-7 on Tony Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run.

UCLA (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Perkins’ 24-yard touchdown run to make it 24-7, but Adkins scored from 19 yards to pull Colorado within 10 again.

The Buffaloes (2-6, 0-5) missed a great chance to make it a one-score game in the final minute of the half.

After an interception, Colorado drove to the UCLA 5-yard-line with 23 seconds left. But confusion led to a false start with three seconds left and the penalty caused a 10-second runoff on the clock, so the Buffaloes ended the half without any more points.

“(D.D. Goodson) went out of bounds, the referee (waved his arms), so we all turned and thought the clock was stopped and he was marking a first down,” MacIntyre said. “When I saw him, I tried to tell Sefo to spike it and he got confused. It’s my fault on that.”

The Bruins appeared to put the game away with an 80-yard drive late in the third quarter. Hundley’s 21-yard run to the Buffaloes 3 set up Myles Jack’s touchdown run that made it 31-14 before Colorado rallied.

NOTES: UCLA QB Brett Hundley had a touchdown for the 34th time in 35 starts for the Bruins. ... Colorado RB Toby Jones became the ninth player in school history to accumulate 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards for a career. ... Bruins RB Paul Perkins’ 92-yard touchdown run was the second longest allowed in Colorado history. ... Buffaloes DB Tedric Thompson was carted off the field on backboard after being injured in overtime.