Preview: UCLA at Oregon State

After winning back-to-back games to move toward the front of the Pac-12 South Division, No. 22 UCLA looks to avoid a letdown Saturday at Oregon State, which has lost its five Pac-12 games by an average of 19 points. The injury-depleted Bruins can claim the division title by winning their remaining four regular-season games, including a Nov. 21 meeting against first-place Utah at the Rose Bowl.

Injuries have forced the Bruins to shuffle their defensive personnel all season, including last Saturday’s 35-31 win over Colorado, and that figures to continue against the Beavers with starting inside linebackers Kenny Young (head) and Isaako Savaiinaea (ankle) both listed as questionable. UCLA’s defense saw the Buffaloes run a school-record 114 plays and keep possession for more than 41 minutes but could get a break against an Oregon State offense that ranks 116th out of 128 teams in scoring offense. Freshman Nick Mitchell will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Beavers in place of Seth Collins, who remains out with a knee injury. Mitchell threw for 204 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s 27-12 loss to Utah as Oregon State lost for the 12th time in its last 14 conference games.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: UCLA -17.5

ABOUT UCLA (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12): The Bruins are last in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, but nose tackle Kenny Clark has been a stabilizing presence while ranking third on the team with 47 tackles. “His importance to the defense rises every single week,” linebacker Deon Hollins told the Los Angeles Times. “He’s definitely an NFL-type player. That he can clog running lanes is really big.” While the defense has lost multiple playmakers to injury, freshman quarterback Josh Rosen, wide receiver Jordan Payton and running back Paul Perkins are thriving behind an offensive line that has allowed a total of nine sacks.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-6, 0-5): The Beavers were held under 14 points for the fourth time this season in last Saturday’s loss to Utah, but there were a few encouraging signs as the offensive line allowed just one sack and freshman linebacker Jonathan Willis recorded a career-high 11 tackles in his first start. UCLA is vulnerable against the run, which could mean a heavy workload for running backs Storm Barrs-Woods and Ryan Nall as the Beavers look to get their offense untracked. Cornerbacks Kendall Hill and Dwayne Williams lead an improving defense that has allowed a total of 51 points in the last 10 quarters.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA is 30-0 under coach Jim Mora when leading at the half.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since Sept. 22, 2012, when Oregon State defeated the Bruins 27-20 at the Rose Bowl.

3. UCLA has won 12 of its last 13 games played away from the Rose Bowl.

PREDICTION: UCLA 38, Oregon State 17