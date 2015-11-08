EditorsNote: NOTES: Slight change in lead, adding QUOTES AND NOTES

No. 23 UCLA romps in the rain

Quarterback Josh Rosen passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns in the rain while leading No. 23 UCLA to a 41-0 rout of Oregon State in a Pacific 12 Conference game on Saturday at Corvallis, Ore.

The Bruins (7-2, 4-2) earned their first shutout since a 16-0 victory over Oregon in 2007 - 101 games ago.

Rosen completed 22-of-33 passes with no interceptions and threw touchdown passes of 8 and 10 yards to wide receiver Thomas Duarte in the second quarter when the Bruins broke open a scoreless game with 24 points. Duarte had six catches for 116 yards.

“Some of the tougher throws were the quick hitters, where you have to grab it without the laces, but when I got to drop back and really grip the ball, it was fine,” Rosen, a freshman, said.

“ ... I just want to go out and win every game I play.”

Said UCLA coach Jim Mora of the second-quarter outburst: “We got a little momentum.”

UCLA rushed for 284 yards, with Soso Jamabo running nine times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Paul Perkins adding 23 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Ka‘imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 38 and 29 yards for the Bruins and added five extra points, giving him 389 points in his career. That left him one point shy of tying former UCLA kicker John Lee as the Pac-12’s all-time scoring leader.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Mitchell of Oregon State (2-7, 0-6) completed only 9-of-19 passes for 84 yards and threw three interceptions in his second start.

“On offense, we had basically nothing that was effective,” first-year Oregon State coach Gary Anderson said. “I don’t think we can sit back and say one thing about a quarterback, one thing about any position group.”

The Bruins had 674 yards of total offense to 246 for the Beavers.

NOTES: The Bruins have won three straight games after consecutive losses to Arizona State and Stanford. ... UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has 18 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions this season. He has gone 133 attempts without an interception since the Stanford game Oct. 15. ... Oregon State quarterback Mick Mitchell had four turmovers, also losing a fumble, before being pulled in the fourth quarter.