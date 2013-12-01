UCLA 35, USC 14

No. 22 UCLA 35, No. 23 USC 14: The Bruins scored five rushing touchdowns - two by quarterback Brett Hundley - to notch a quality road victory and defeat their cross-town rival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 1997.

UCLA (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) rebounded in impressive fashion from last week’s hard-fought loss to Arizona State in a game that determined the Pac-12 South’s representative in the conference title game. Hundley led the way in this one with a team-high 80 rushing yards on 13 carries, as well as 208 passing yards, while Myles Jack, Eddie Vanderdoes and Paul Perkins also found the end zone on the ground.

Javorius Allen had 123 rushing yards and a touchdown for USC (9-4, 6-3), which had won five in a row under interim coach Ed Orgeron. Cody Kessler was 17-of-28 for 174 yards and a score, while Marqise Lee snagged six receptions for 69 yards.

The Bruins opened with a 14-0 lead on Jack’s 3-yard TD run in the first quarter and Vanderdoes’ 1-yard plunge in the second. Allen’s 11-yard scoring scamper halved USC’s deficit to 14-7, and that’s how the score remained heading into halftime.

Hundley ran for touchdowns of 12 and 5 yards in the third quarter, sandwiched around Kessler’s 22-yard TD pass to Xavier Grimble. Perkins’ 8-yard rushing TD with 3:50 remaining in the fourth quarter sealed it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC lost a pair of fumbles while UCLA did not commit a turnover. ... The Bruins outgained the Trojans, 396-314. ... The last time UCLA won at USC’s Coliseum, the Bruins’ quarterback was Cade McNown.