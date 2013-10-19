FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

Stanford 24, UCLA 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 13 Stanford 24, No. 10 UCLA 10: Tyler Gaffney compiled a career-high 171 rushing yards and rushed for two touchdowns as the host Cardinal defeated the Bruins in Pac-12 play.

Jordan Richards intercepted two passes and Kevin Hogan passed for 227 yards as Stanford (6-1, 4-1) defeated UCLA for the sixth straight time. The Cardinal held the high-powered Bruins (5-1, 2-1) to 266 total yards.

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley was 24-of-39 passing for 192 yards and hit Shaquelle Evans on a 3-yard score four seconds into the final quarter to pull the Bruins with 17-10. But Richards picked Hundley off for the second time with 2:40 left and Gaffney sealed the victory with a 4-yard scamper with 1:42 remaining.

The Cardinal took a 10-3 lead midway through the third quarter when Kodi Whitfield made an acrobatic one-handed 30-yard touchdown grab. Gaffney’s 1-yard run made it 17-3 with 3:33 left in the stanza.

Stanford held UCLA to 84 first-half yards and led 3-0 at halftime on Conrad Ukropina’s 31-yard field goal. The Bruins tied the game early in the third quarter when Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 38-yarder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 100-yard outing was Gaffney’s fourth of the season. … Bruins LB Eric Kendricks was taken to Stanford Hospital for tests on his kidneys after leaving in the first half. … Stanford K Jordan Williams missed the game with a leg injury and WR Devon Cajuste was carted off the field in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

