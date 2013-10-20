Stanford’s defense shuts down UCLA

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Stanford’s defense, the team’s strength last season, had not been the intimidating force it was expected to be this year -- until Saturday.

The No. 13 Cardinal made UCLA’s explosive offense and quarterback Brett Hundley look very ordinary in Stanford’s 24-10 victory over the No. 9 Bruins at Stanford Stadium.

Stanford running back Tyler Gaffney churned out 171 yards on 36 carries, and Kodi Whitfield made a remarkable one-handed touchdown catch to help the Cardinal (6-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) produce enough points. But it was the Cardinal defense that enabled Stanford to bounce back from last week’s loss to unranked Utah and hand UCLA (5-1, 2-1) its first loss.

Heading into the game, UCLA ranked fifth in the nation in total offense and seventh in scoring, averaging 45.8 points. But the Bruins were shut out in the first half, and their 10 points Saturday were 24 points fewer than their previous season low.

UCLA coach Jim Mora admitted Stanford has the best defense the Bruins have seen this season, but he was perplexed by the lack of production.

“We struggled to get things going the way we typically get going offensively,” Mora said. “That’s not like us.”

Stanford outgained UCLA 419-266, and Hundley, who entered the game ninth in the country in total offense, was 24-for-39 for 192 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions.

“I got the feeling he wasn’t pressing,” Mora said of Hundley, “but I felt he never felt comfortable.”

Stanford sacked Hundley four times, and let him escape for big runs only a few times.

“He broke contain a few times,” Stanford coach David Shaw said, “but we tried to contain him and make him stay in the pocket and maybe force him into some bad throws.”

Hundley did have one 30-yard run, but he finished the day with just 27 yards rushing.

“We just wanted to keep him in a box,” Stanford outside linebacker Trent Murphy said.

It was a particularly painful loss for UCLA because it plays Oregon in Eugene, Ore., next Saturday, and may have to do so without linebacker and leading tackler Eric Kendricks, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a kidney injury in the first half.

Mora said afterward all tests were negative, and things looked positive, but there was no timetable for Kendricks’ possible return.

The problem for UCLA on Saturday was on the offensive end, though, and Stanford safety Jordan Richards had a lot to do with that. He had both of Stanford’s interceptions and added 10 tackles.

“Dominant, just dominant,” Shaw said of Richards’ performance.

Richards’ pick at the UCLA 32-yard line with 2:40 left sealed the win. Stanford led 17-10 at that point, and Stanford turned it into a touchdown on Gaffney’s 4-yard scoring run with 1:42 to make it 24-10.

UCLA trailed 3-0 at halftime, but tied the game on a 38-yard Ka‘imi Fairbairn field goal that completed a 54-yard drive to start the third quarter.

UCLA had outscored its opponents 71-0 in the third quarter this season, and the Bruins were hoping for another second-half outburst.

However, Stanford regained the lead on an outstanding one-handed touchdown catch by Whitfield.

“Unbelievable,” Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan said of Whitfield’s catch. “I can’t wait to see it on SportsCenter.”

Hogan, who was 18-for-25 for 227 yards and a score, launched the pass into the end zone from the UCLA 30-yard line. Whitfield leaped high and reached up with his right hand to pluck the ball out of the air for a touchdown to make it 10-3.

Richards’ first interception set up the Cardinal’s next score, giving Stanford the ball at the UCLA 40-yard line after a holding penalty on the interception return negated Richards’ run for a touchdown.

Gaffney carried over from the 1-yard line with 3:33 left in the third quarter to give Stanford a 17-3 lead.

UCLA closed the gap to 17-10 on Hundley’s 3-yard pass to Shaq Evans on the first play of the fourth quarter, ending a 75-yard drive.

Stanford’s Conrad Ukropina missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt with 6:24 to go to keep UCLA in the game, but the Bruins could not generate any more offense.

Stanford had dominated the first half statistically, but led just 3-0 at intermission.

Stanford outgained the Bruins 207-84 over the first two quarters and had 14 first downs to five for the Bruins.

The only first-half score came late in the first quarter after a 74-yard Stanford drive led to a 31-yard field goal by Ukropina.

“I don’t think any one game defines you,” Mora said. “I‘m not into statement games one way or the other.”

NOTES: Stanford also sustained a significant injury when wide receiver Devon Cajuste, who had seven catches for 107 yards, had to leave the game in the second half with a knee injury. However, Shaw said the injury was not as bad as it first seemed. His status for next week’s game against Oregon State is uncertain. ... UCLA RB Jordon James, who is averaging 115.8 rushing yards per game this season, missed his second straight game Saturday because of an ankle injury. ... Stanford PK Jordan Williamson sat out the game with an undisclosed injury. Ukropina took his place and made his first appearance in a college game. ... Stanford had won 12 straight home games before Saturday’s game. It represented the third-longest active home winning streak in the country.