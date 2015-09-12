Preview: UCLA at UNLV

No. 13 UCLA, which opened the season with an impressive 34-16 victory over Virginia, will try and spoil new UNLV coach Tony Sanchez’s home coaching debut when the two teams meet on Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium. Despite the fact the two campuses are just 283 miles apart and Las Vegas is a very popular tourist destination for people in Southern California, it’s the first meeting between the two schools who will also play in 2016 in the Rose Bowl.

It will be the first and only nonconference road test for UCLA freshman quarterback Josh Rosen, who earned Pac-12 and as well as several national offensive Player of the Week honors for a sparkling college debut against the Cavaliers by completing 28-of-35 passes for 351 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. “I did not see a deer in the headlights look with him at all,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said. “I didn’t think I would either. I didn’t know how he’d perform, but I didn’t get the feeling that it was going to be too big for him.” Rosen’s high school, St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., lost last fall to Sanchez’s Las Vegas Bishop Gorman squad, 34-31, in a game that helped propel the Gaels to their first mythical national high school championship. So it won’t be a surprise if the 6-4, 210-pounder comes into this contest with a chip on his shoulder.

TV: 10:35 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network LINE: UCLA -29

ABOUT UCLA (1-0): All the celebration about Rosen’s debut aside -- he’s even getting some Heisman Trophy chatter and Andrew Luck comparisions after one game -- the win over Virginia was a costly one for the Bruins as they lost standout junior DT Eddie Vanderdoes to a torn ACL. The former five-star recruit is rated the 11th best defensive tackle prospect by NFLDraftScout.com and combined with fellow junior DT Kenny Clark to form arguably the best pair of interior defensive tackles in the country. Don’t feel too badly for Mora as the Bruins still hold a huge talent edge in this one led by two-way star Myles Jack, cornerback Fabian Moreau and reigning Pac-12 rushing champion Paul Perkins.

ABOUT UNLV (0-1): Sanchez said his team, coming off an ugly 2-10 campaign in 2014, won’t accept moral victories but that’s exactly what a season-opening 38-30 loss at defending MAC champion Northern Illinois was for long-suffering Rebel football fans. UNLV, which closed as a 21 1/2 point underdog, actually led 17-3 late in the second quarter and despite wilting defensively in the second half, showed some fight and drove into Northern Illinois territory late in the game on a potential game-tying touchdown drive that ended when usually reliable sophomore star Devonte Boyd dropped a pass on 4th-and-9 that would have been an easy first down. Senior QB Blake Decker led the way offensively completing 21-of-39 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to the explosive Boyd, who finished with five catches for 107 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The versatile Jack, rated the No. 1 OLB prospect by NFLDraftScout.com, had seven tackles in the opener and also saw action at running back, scoring on a one-yard run for his 11th career offensive TD.

2. UCLA has won its last 10 games away from the Rose Bowl, which matches the school record set in 1997-98.

3. UCLA is expected to once again be without staring CB Ishmael Adams, who was suspended indefinitely following his arrest for felony robbery in late August for allegedly using force to steal a cell phone from an Uber driver.

PREDICTION: UCLA 49, UNLV 17