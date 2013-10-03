Preview: UCLA at Utah

After winning its first three games in convincing fashion, UCLA begins Pac-12 play on Saturday at Utah, where the 13th-ranked Bruins have been outscored 75-12 in their last two visits. The Utes have the personnel to keep pace with a UCLA offense averaging 52.7 points, but Utah’s defense remains a question mark. Both teams are coming off a bye week, and UCLA should be particularly well-rested after routing New Mexico State 59-13 on Sept. 21.

Utah opened the last two seasons with four straight conference losses before dropping this year’s opener 51-48 in overtime to Oregon State on Sept. 14. The Utes followed the close loss with an impressive 20-13 win at BYU on Sept. 21, when sophomore quarterback Travis Wilson continued his strong play with 273 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wilson needs a repeat performance against UCLA, which is seeking its first 4-0 start since 2005 after winning its first three games by a total of 93 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: UCLA -4.

ABOUT UCLA (3-0): Sophomore quarterback Brett Hundley has entered the Heisman Trophy race by averaging 335 yards of total offense, and wide receivers Shaquelle Evans and Devin Fuller have a combined 25 catches. The Bruins’ young offensive line anchors a balanced attack, and 5-9, 194-pound junior running back Jordon James ranks fifth in the nation at 141 yards per game. If the game turns into a shootout, UCLA’s improving pass defense could be the difference, with linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr leading the way.

ABOUT UTAH (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12): The defense turned in an encouraging performance against BYU with five sacks, but the Utes are ranked 119th in the country in takeaways per game. Senior cornerback Keith McGill leads an inexperienced pass defense that ranks 11th in the Pac-12, although the Utes are hoping to build on the BYU victory in which junior linebacker Jared Norris recorded a team-high nine tackles. The 6-7, 240-pound Wilson is a dual threat at quarterback, and junior Dres Anderson leads the team in receptions (18), receiving yards (404) and touchdowns (three).

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA has outscored its opponents 62-0 in the third quarter of its first three games.

2. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is 6-2 coming off regular-season byes, with both losses taking place in Pac-12 play.

3. UCLA has won 12 of its last 13 games when limiting opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

PREDICTION: UCLA 34, Utah 27