Preview: UCLA at Utah

UCLA and Utah are both coming off disappointing losses and one team is going to suffer a second straight setback when the Bruins visit the No. 13 Utes on Saturday in Pac-12 play. Utah saw its chances of cracking the four-team College Football Playoff dissipate last Saturday with a 37-30 double-overtime loss to Arizona, while the Bruins allowed a late touchdown and suffered a 31-27 loss to Washington State.

UCLA had recorded three consecutive victories to get back into the South Division race before the loss to the Cougars all but ended its hopes of reaching the Pac-12 title game. “It’s a great conference,” Bruins coach Jim Mora said at a press conference. “I think we’re eating ourselves up a little bit. It’s unfortunate but it’s a great conference. Very competitive, it’s hard. There’s no easy week.” The Utes put themselves in a tough situation by falling at Arizona -- USC is tied for first with Utah and holds the tiebreaker edge -- and will be playing without standout Devontae Booker. The senior running back underwent knee surgery to repair meniscus cartilage damage and will miss the rest of the regular season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Utah -2.

ABOUT UCLA (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12): Freshman quarterback Josh Rosen has been solid with 2,902 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while junior running back Paul Perkins has rushed for 1,082 yards and 10 touchdowns and his 3,230 career rushing yards rank third in school history. Senior receiver Jordan Payton tied the school record with 14 receptions against Washington State and he has 64 on the season and 187 in his career -- the latter just six shy of the school mark held by Craig Bragg (2001-04). Junior inside linebacker Jayon Brown has a team-best 65 tackles while junior outside linebacker Aaron Wallace (8.5 tackles for losses) and junior defensive tackle Kenny Clark (eight tackles for losses) each have five sacks.

ABOUT UTAH (8-2, 5-2): Booker has rushed for 1,261 yards this season and ranks third in school history with 2,773, and has matched the school record of 14 career 100-yard games. Booker had 156 rushing yards against UCLA last season and his presence will be missed as senior quarterback Travis Wilson (1,806 passing yards, 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions) will have to pick up more responsibility. Senior outside linebacker Gionni Paul is having a superb season with three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles to go along with a team-best 86 tackles -- including a team-leading 12 for losses -- and sophomore free safety Marcus Williams has a team-high four interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA holds a 10-3 series edge but Utah recorded a 30-28 win in last season’s meeting at the Rose Bowl.

2. Bruins senior K Ka‘imi Fairbairn is 19-of-20 on field goals this season and has 402 career points to become the first player in Pac-12 history to top 400.

3. Utes junior DE Hunter Dimick (shoulder) is expected to be available after missing the past three games.

PREDICTION: UCLA 33, Utah 30