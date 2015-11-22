UCLA keeps Pac-12 title hopes alive

SALT LAKE CITY -- Battling through extreme adversity has become a defining feature of UCLA throughout this season.

The Bruins appeared out of the Pac-12 race after suffering injuries to several key playmakers early in the season. It turns out they didn’t even go into hibernation.

UCLA is alive and so are the team’s Pac-12 title hopes after a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Utah on Saturday. The Bruins embrace the underdog role and hope people keep counting them out as the regular season winds down.

“I hope we don’t ranked after this game because, for some reason, we don’t like playing ahead,” UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen said. “We like when people doubt us. We just have that fighter’s mentality. We have a lot of dogs on this team. All we want to do is fight.”

Rosen threw for 220 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bruins and running back Paul Perkins added 98 yards and a score. UCLA (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) can wrap up the Pac-12 South title with another win over rival USC next week.

It is a different story for Utah. Playing without running back Devontae Booker for the first time this season, the Utes could not finish drives or put points on the scoreboard at the most critical junctures.

Running back Joe Williams rushed for 121 yards on 26 carries in relief of Booker. But Quarterback Travis Wilson threw for just 110 yards and had a costly fumble on Utah’s final drive to prevent a potential tying touchdown.

The Utes (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) suffered their second consecutive loss and saw their chances at winning a division title extinguished.

“It’s difficult when you have something in your grasp and you let it slip away,” Utah kicker Andy Phillips said. “We put in so many hours of preparation for this game and to have an outcome like this definitely hurts.”

Utah held UCLA to season lows in points (17) and total offense (325 yards). The Utes lost the turnover battle against the Bruins as they gained zero takeaways while UCLA recovered a pair of fumbles.

Bruins coach Jim Mora, Jr. credited his entire offense for staying disciplined and composed against Utah’s defense. He was especially pleased with the poise Rosen showed under constant pressure in third-and-long situations.

“He’s hard to fluster,” Mora said. “If he is flustered he doesn’t show it. He doesn’t show it to his teammates and he doesn’t show it to opponents. That’s what great quarterbacks do.”

UCLA had no trouble moving the ball against Utah’s defense in the first quarter. The Bruins converted in multiple third-and-long situations with large chunk yardage plays.

Rosen marched UCLA down the field quickly on its opening drive. He completed three long passes - the final one a 28-yard scoring strike to receiver Thomas Duarte - to put UCLA up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

Utah was poised to answer on its first drive.

The Utes marched down to the Bruins 14-yard line, but Williams fumbled and UCLA recovered at its own 15. It led to a 33-yard field goal by kicker Ka‘imi Fairbairn that extended the Bruins lead to 10-0.

The Utes trimmed UCLA’s lead to 10-6 in the second quarter on two 39-yard field goals by kicker Andy Phillips. Then Phillips made a 21- yard field goal to cap Utah’s opening drive of the second half to cut the deficit to 10-9.

Perkins barreled into the end zone on a 2-yard run as UCLA pushed the lead to 17-9 with 5:17 left in the third quarter. The Bruins had a chance to extend the lead, but Fairbairn missed a 48-yard-field goal with 7:58 left.

It did not matter in the end.

Utah marched to the Bruin 33-yard-line, but Wilson fumbled on a handoff to Williams off a play action fake with 1:01 remaining. UCLA recovered the ball at its own 36 and ran out the clock.

A Pac-12 title is out of the question now. But Utah still has two more games remaining and wants to avoid finishing a promising season in a tailspin.

“We still need to finish the season strong and make sure we make these games special for the seniors,” Wilson said. “We want to finish the right way.”

NOTES: Joe Williams made his first career start at running back for Utah. Williams earned the start after Devontae Booker sustained a season-ending knee injury against Arizona. ... UCLA has won nine of its last 10 conference road games and 14 of its last 15 played away from the Rose Bowl. ... Josh Rosen eclipsed 3,000 passing yards for the season and he now has 3,124 yards in 11 games. ... Utah totaled only 52 yards on its final five drives. ... UCLA receiver Jordan Payton set the all-time school record for career receptions. Payton now has 194 catches after recording seven for 105 yards against Utah.