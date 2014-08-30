Preview: UCLA at Virginia

Brett Hundley decided against entering the NFL draft after last season in part because he felt UCLA had a chance at a special 2014 campaign. The star quarterback of the No. 7 Bruins gets started on making that task a reality when UCLA opens the season Saturday at Virginia. Hundley is billed as a Heisman Trophy contender after a strong sophomore season, but the Bruins believe he can flourish even more as a passer – particularly if he doesn’t again lead the team in rushing.

Virginia sophomore quarterback Greyson Lambert is making his first career start after beating out David Watford for the gig. The Cavaliers don’t have the overall talent to match up with the Bruins but one player worth boasting about is strong safety Anthony Harris, who led the nation with eight interceptions in 2013. Virginia’s defense was tenacious last season, ranking third nationally with six forced three-and-outs per game while limiting opponents to a 32 percent conversion rate on third downs.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: UCLA –21.5.

ABOUT UCLA (2013: 10-3): Hundley passed for 3,071 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and also rushed for 748 more while adding 11 scores. The hope is that Jordon James (534 yards around a five-game injury absence), Paul Perkins (573) and two-way hero Myles Jack (267 rushing yards; 75 tackles and two interceptions as a linebacker) can do most of the rushing work and keep Hundley from getting worn down. Cornerbacks Fabian Moreau (51 tackles) and Ishmael Adams (four interceptions), safeties Randall Goforth (78 tackles, three interceptions) and Anthony Jefferson (89 tackles, two interceptions), inside linebacker Eric Kendricks (106 tackles) and defensive end Eddie Vanderdoes (39 stops) join Jack on a strong defense.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2013: 2-10): Lambert saw action in seven games as a reserve last season – he had one touchdown and completed 44 percent of his 75 attempts – and the coaches are hoping he will be vastly better than Watford, who had nearly twice as many interceptions (15) as touchdown passes (eight) in 2013. Senior running back Kevin Parks ranks eighth on Virginia’s all-time rushing list with 2,474 yards, while senior receiver Darius Jennings (106 receptions) ranks 13th in career receptions and is eight away from moving into a tie for 10th. The Cavaliers have a veteran secondary in which three of the players – cornerback Demetrious Nicholson (30), Harris (23) and free safety Brandon Phelps (22) – have combined for 75 career starts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jim Mora (19) won more games in his first two seasons than any coach in UCLA history.

2. Virginia coach Mike London has won his previous four openers since taking over with the 2010 season.

3. The Bruins are playing in an ACC stadium for only the second time – the other was a visit to Maryland in 1955.

PREDICTION: UCLA 48, Virginia 20