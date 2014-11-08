Preview: UCLA at Washington

After focusing on his passing numbers for much of the season, UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley has rushed for over 100 yards in the last two games. The dual-threat junior will need to remain mobile Saturday when the 18th-ranked Bruins visit Washington and linebacker Hau‘oli Kikaha, who leads the nation with 15.5 sacks. UCLA has kept its Pac-12 South title hopes alive with three straight wins, including last Saturday’s impressive 17-7 victory over Arizona.

Washington is No. 11 in the Pac-12 in passing offense and last in total offense, but the Huskies are hoping to build on last Saturday’s 38-23 win at Colorado. Two-way star Shaq Thompson, who has scored four defensive touchdowns as a linebacker this season, rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown against the Buffaloes. “I haven’t seen a better football player out there than that guy (Thompson),” Huskies coach Chris Petersen told reporters. “I know there are some good ones out there, but what this guy does in terms of special teams and offense and defense and all those things, I haven’t seen a better one.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: UCLA -4.5.

ABOUT NO. 18 UCLA (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12): Linebacker Eric Kendricks has a team-high 97 tackles to lead the defense, which held the explosive Arizona offense to 255 yards a week ago. The balanced offensive attack includes wide receiver Jordan Payton and running back Paul Perkins, who is averaging 119 yards on the ground. Two-way player Myles Jack, who rushed for 59 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s 41-31 win over the Huskies, has seen limited time at running back this season while recording 63 tackles as a linebacker.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-3, 2-3): Quarterback Cyler Miles returned after missing one game due to a concussion and threw two touchdowns against Colorado while Thompson recorded 215 all-purpose yards. Tailbacks Dwayne Washington and Lavon Coleman will likely return after missing the last two games due to injury, and both could be used to give Thompson a breather against the Bruins. While the Huskies are still looking to establish consistency on offense, the opportunistic defense features a turnover margin of plus-11 and playmakers such as tackle Danny Shelton (team-high 70 tackles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies have lost four of their last five games against UCLA.

2. UCLA has been penalized a combined 25 times for 239 yards in its last two games.

3. Washington LG Dexter Charles is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the last two weeks with a foot injury.

PREDICTION: UCLA 27, Washington 24