UCLA rolls to 44-30 win at Washington

SEATTLE -- UCLA coach Jim Mora wanted his first visit back to his alma mater to be nothing more business trip.

His 18th-ranked Bruins treated it that way, methodically dismantling Washington 44-30 on Saturday night to remain perfect on the road this season.

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley accounted for 320 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the Bruins (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) improved to 6-0 in road games this year.

Hundley completed 29 of 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns as UCLA piled up 476 yards of offense.

“That was probably as complete a game, from start to finish, as we’ve played this year -- and that’s what you want to be doing in November,” said Mora, a former linebacker at Washington who was coaching at Husky Stadium for the first time as UCLA coach.

Hundley had a third touchdown called back when receiver Devin Lucien was flagged for offensive pass interference on a 17-yard pass to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins overcame 100 rushing yards from Washington running back Shaq Thompson, a converted linebacker who also saw a few snaps on defense. UCLA linebacker Myles Jack also played some offense, rushing for 38 yards and a first-half touchdown on a 28-yard run in the win.

The Huskies also used sophomore wide receiver John Ross III on both sides of the ball. He made his debut at cornerback and saw a few snaps at wide receiver on Washington’s final possession of the game.

The Bruins ran out to a 21-point halftime lead and never looked back. Hundley’s third touchdown pass of the game put UCLA ahead 38-13 midway through the third quarter, but Washington cut into the lead when Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards.

The touchdown, which trimmed the Huskies’ deficit to 38-20, marked the fifth time in Washington history that a player has scored on a 100-yard return. Ross has now done it twice.

The Huskies got as close as 14 points at 41-27 on a Dwayne Washington 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. But UCLA held on, as kicker Ka‘imi Fairbairn made a 46-yard field goal, his third field goal of the game, to put the game away down the stretch.

Washington’s final drive ended with an Ishmael Adams interception near midfield with 1:01 remaining.

Washington (6-4, 2-4) has lost its last three home games.

“Really, really frustrating,” Huskies coach Chris Petersen said. “Really appreciate our fans. We thought we’d be able to play a little bit better here at Husky Stadium.”

Hundley capped a seven-play, 55-yard drive with a 4-yard run on a keeper for a 7-0 lead with 9:27 remaining in the first quarter. Less than two minutes later, on the first play of UCLA’s next possession, Hundley hit receiver Kenneth Walker III on a 57-yard touchdown pass to give the Bruins a 14-0 lead.

Washington cut the deficit to 14-10 with a Cameron Van Winkle 20-yard field goal and a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cyler Miles on the Huskies’ next two possessions.

Hundley added a touchdown run from 6 yards for a 21-10 lead with 9:35 remaining in the half before Jack added an impressive 28-yard touchdown run with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter.

Fairbairn capped the first-half scoring with a 30-yard field goal on the final snap of the second quarter, finishing off a 14-play, 73-yard drive as the Bruins stormed out to a 31-10 lead at the break.

“The first half was extremely disappointing,” Petersen said. “UCLA is good; they brought their A-game. And we certainly didn‘t.”

Mora, who also attended high school in the area while his father served as an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks, played down the return to his former home.

“I was excited about the way the UCLA Bruins played,” he said. “Other than that, it was just a game. I was happy my mom was here; I was happy my brother was here. Otherwise, I couldn’t have cared less. It was just a game.”

NOTES: UCLA QB Brett Hundley set a school record with his 69th career touchdown pass when he connected with WR Kenneth Walker III in the first quarter. Hundley passed Cade McNown’s school record of 68 career touchdown passes with the 57-yard play. ... Washington CB Naijiel Hale, a true freshman, was in the starting lineup for the first time after junior starter Marcus Peters was dismissed from the team earlier in the week. Peters was a second team All-Pac-12 player in 2013 but had numerous run-ins with new coach Chris Petersen’s staff this year. Hale was beaten on a 57-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. ... Washington LB Hau‘oli Kikaha sacked Hundley on the opening drive, marking the 14th consecutive game in which Kikaha has had a sack. Kikaha was injured later in the first half and did not return.