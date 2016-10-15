Preview: UCLA at Washington State

Bruised and battered UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is expected to be cleared to start Saturday as the Bruins visit surging Washington State, which has won three straight since opening the season with back-to-back losses. The Bruins are 1-2 in Pac-12 play for the fourth time in five seasons under coach Jim Mora, while the Cougars have used a balanced offense to outscore their last three opponents by a combined score of 149-55.

Rosen threw for a career-high 400 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s 23-20 loss at Arizona State but left the game in the fourth quarter with lower leg and shoulder injuries. With a running game that ranks among the worst in the nation, the Bruins will need another strong outing from Rosen to keep pace with a Washington State offense that averages 43.8 points per game. The Cougars are coming off their most complete effort of the season after quarterback Luke Falk threw for 357 yards and four scores and the defense shut down Heisman Trophy candidate Christian McCaffrey in last Saturday’s 42-16 victory at Stanford. UCLA’s offense has been marked by inconsistency, but linebacker Jayon Brown’s 53 tackles leads the Pac-12 and the Bruins rank seventh nationally in pass efficiency defense.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: No Line

ABOUT UCLA (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12): Rosen was 33-for-57 for 340 yards in last season’s 31-27 loss to Washington State, and he may need another prolific performance Saturday if Bruin running backs Soso Jamabo and Nate Starks continue to struggle. Tailback Bolu Olorunfunmi could provide a needed boost after not playing last week for undisclosed reasons, but the Bruins also need stronger play from an offensive line that has surrendered 15 sacks. There are fewer concerns on defense, where 6-foot-3, 325-pound tackle Eddie Vanderdoes leads an imposing front line while Fabian Moreau, Jaleel Wadood and Randall Goforth and Tahaan Goodman patrol the secondary.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-2, 2-0): The Cougars’ aerial attack has been as good as advertised with wide receivers River Cracraft, Gabe Marks and Tavares Martin Jr. leading the way, and the running game has been a welcome surprise as Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks and James Williams have combined for 17 total touchdowns. The defense was equally impressive in wins over Oregon and Stanford and has forced 10 turnovers over the last four games. Defensive end Hercules Mata’afa leads the Pac-12 with 8.5 tackles-for-loss, while junior linebacker Isaac Dotson has intercepted passes in consecutive weeks and recovered a fumble in the win over Stanford.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA saw its five-game winning streak against the Cougars come to an end last season but leads the all-time series 40-19-1.

2. Washington State PK Erik Powell has missed all five of his field goal attempts this season after going 5-for-10 last season.

3. No opponent has scored more than 24 points in regulation against UCLA this season.

PREDICTION: Washington State 38, UCLA 27