Falk leads Washington State past UCLA

Luke Falk threw for 261 yards and ran for a touchdown, helping Washington State beat UCLA 27-21 on Saturday night at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

Gerard Wicks rushed for two touchdowns for Washington State (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12), which remained tied with Washington for first place in the North Division.

Mike Fafaul completed 24 of 40 passes for 258 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for UCLA (3-4, 1-3) in place of Josh Rosen. Darren Andrews had eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Erik Powell kicked a 36-yard field goal to put Washington State ahead in the first quarter. The Cougars went up 10-0 when Wicks scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

UCLA struggled to get its offense going without Rosen, who was sidelined with leg and shoulder injuries. The Bruins lost the ball on a fumble on their first drive, punted on their next four possessions and committed another turnover when Fafaul threw an interception early in the second half.

The Bruins scored when Fafaul threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Andrews early in the third quarter. The Cougars responded with a seven-play, 61-yard drive to go up 17-7 on a 1-yard run by Wicks.

Washington State extended its lead to 24-7 when Jamal Morrow scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter.

Fafaul then orchestrated a 75-yard drive and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lasley, cutting Washington State's lead to 24-14 early in the fourth quarter. The Cougars responded with a lengthy field-goal drive.

The Bruins marched down the field on their ensuing drive to get within six on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Fafaul to Andrews. They got the ball back with 2:43 to play and again with 49 seconds remaining, but both drives ended with turnovers.