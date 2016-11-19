FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manning guides Georgia State past Georgia Southern
November 19, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 9 months ago

Manning guides Georgia State past Georgia Southern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manning guides Georgia State past Georgia Southern

Georgia State quarterback Conner Manning accounted for three touchdowns, leading the Panthers to a 30-24 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

Manning threw touchdown passes to Robert Davis and Glenn Smith and also rushed for a touchdown to help the Panthers (3-8, 2-5 Sun Belt) beat their in-state rivals on Senior Day.

Manning finished 21 of 39 for 318 yards and the two touchdown passes.

A short touchdown run by Georgia Southern's L.A. Ramsby cut Georgia State's lead to 30-24 with 4:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles (4-7, 3-4) would get one more possession, which started on their 4-yard line and ended on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10.

Playing in its first game since coach Trent Miles was fired, Georgia State took command early. Smith opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run.

Shawanye Lawrence recovered a Matt Breida fumble to set up Georgia State's next score, a short touchdown run by Manning.

Manning then found Davis for a 28-yard touchdown pass, giving Georgia State a 20-0 lead midway through the first quarter under interim coach Tim Lappano.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kevin Ellison had a 24-yard touchdown run and Breida scored on a short touchdown run to get the Eagles back in the game. Younghoe Koo booted a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to trim the deficit to 20-17 at intermission.

The game marks Georgia State's last in the Georgia Dome, which will be demolished in 2017. The Panthers are planning to play in a new stadium that will be located at the former site of Turner Field, the previous home of the Atlanta Braves.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

