UL Lafayette 37, Western Kentucky 20

Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Western Kentucky 20: Alonzo Harris rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Terrance Broadway added rushing and passing scores to lead the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns to a key Sun Belt Conference victory.

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) forced four turnovers - including an interception Al Riles returned 99 yards for a touchdown to turn the game around - and rolled up 254 yards on the ground. Harris led the way with his seventh career 100-yard game, and Elijah McGuire added 71 yards on nine carries as the Ragin’ Cajuns won their fourth straight game.

Antonio Andrews rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown for Western Kentucky (4-3, 1-2). Brandon Doughty was 18-for-23 for 260 yards and a touchdown but also threw a pair of interceptions as the Hilltoppers saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hilltoppers led 10-0 and were looking to add to the lead when Riles picked off Brandon Doughty on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and raced 99 yards the other way. Another turnover set up the Ragin’ Cajuns in Western Kentucky territory, and Harris capped a 35-yard drive with a 1-yard run for a 13-10 lead.

It was tied at 13 at halftime before the Ragin’ Cajuns reeled off 17 straight points to start the half, with Broadway’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Maxwell coming one play after the Hilltoppers’ fourth giveaway. Andrews’ 1-yard plunge cut it to 30-20, but Louisiana-Lafayette answered with a 10-play, 77-yard drive capped by Harris’ 2-yard TD run to seal it.