FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UL Lafayette 37, Western Kentucky 20
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2013 / 7:44 AM / 4 years ago

UL Lafayette 37, Western Kentucky 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Western Kentucky 20: Alonzo Harris rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Terrance Broadway added rushing and passing scores to lead the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns to a key Sun Belt Conference victory.

Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) forced four turnovers - including an interception Al Riles returned 99 yards for a touchdown to turn the game around - and rolled up 254 yards on the ground. Harris led the way with his seventh career 100-yard game, and Elijah McGuire added 71 yards on nine carries as the Ragin’ Cajuns won their fourth straight game.

Antonio Andrews rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown for Western Kentucky (4-3, 1-2). Brandon Doughty was 18-for-23 for 260 yards and a touchdown but also threw a pair of interceptions as the Hilltoppers saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hilltoppers led 10-0 and were looking to add to the lead when Riles picked off Brandon Doughty on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and raced 99 yards the other way. Another turnover set up the Ragin’ Cajuns in Western Kentucky territory, and Harris capped a 35-yard drive with a 1-yard run for a 13-10 lead.

It was tied at 13 at halftime before the Ragin’ Cajuns reeled off 17 straight points to start the half, with Broadway’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Maxwell coming one play after the Hilltoppers’ fourth giveaway. Andrews’ 1-yard plunge cut it to 30-20, but Louisiana-Lafayette answered with a 10-play, 77-yard drive capped by Harris’ 2-yard TD run to seal it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.