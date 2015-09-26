Preview: ULM at Alabama

Alabama looks to get a bitter taste out of its mouth - two bitter tastes, in fact - when it hosts ULM on Saturday. The Crimson Tide dropped from No. 2 to No. 12 in the Coaches’ Poll after a home loss to Ole Miss last weekend and they need to get back on track before a showdown at Georgia on Oct. 3.

Alabama coach Nick Saban expects Jake Coker to get the start at quarterback, although he hopes the offense can revert to the form it showed in a Week 1 win against Wisconsin. “I thought we had some identity in the first game and were moving in the right direction and then in the last two games, we’ve been scattered,” Saban said this week. “We need to have some certainty in what we’re going to do. Jake came into the (Ole Miss) game and played with some passion and showed great leadership and energy when he played.” The last time the teams met came in 2007, when ULM - a fledgling program with little FBS success to speak of - stunned Alabama 21-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. “I wasn’t even here or a part of that game and Nick was in his first year and finished 6-6,” ULM coach Todd Berry said. “This is a completely different Alabama team than that one and we’re a different team too.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Alabama -38

ABOUT ULM (1-1): The Warhawks have played two lopsided games this season - a 51-14 loss at Georgia followed by a 47-0 win over Nicholls State. ULM returns 17 starters from last season, including senior wideout Rashon Ceaser, who caught 10 passes for 97 yards last week, giving him 31 catches for 388 yards in his last three outings. Garrett Smith has thrown for 576 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games and also has the team’s longest run of the campaign (28 yards).

ABOUT ALABAMA (2-1): Cooper Bateman made his first career start at quarterback against Ole Miss and went 11-of-14 for 87 yards with a costly interception. Coker also made his share of mistakes and finished 21-of-45 for 201 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “Obviously when you have five turnovers in a game and you don’t get any, it’s hard to win,” said Saban, whose team actually trailed 43-24 with under seven minutes left before making the final score more respectable.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama RB Derrick Henry has scored seven rushing touchdowns in three games this year and has scored at least one TD in eight straight contests, dating to last season.

2. The Warhawks racked up 593 total yards last week - their highest total since 2007.

3. Since 2008, Alabama is 32-1 in August and September.

PREDICTION: Alabama 44, ULM 23