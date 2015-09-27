Alabama fans get a kick out of 34-0 victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- In what was mostly a lackluster game, the two biggest cheers inside Bryant-Denny Stadium during No. 12 Alabama’s 34-0 victory over Louisiana-Monroe came on Crimson Tide kicker Adam Griffith’s field goal attempts.

Griffith, who started the season 0-for-4, has made three straight kicks, including a 40-yarder in the third quarter and a 35-yarder in the fourth.

”We have a lot of confidence in Griffith, I have always said that,“ Tide coach Nick Saban said. ”I think that getting his plant foot right is something that he is now doing and has confidence in. So hopefully he will be able to build on the success that he had today and continue to do a nice job for us in the future.

“We have a lot of confidence in him that he is capable. I think he just has to think the right things and focus on the technique that he needs to use to have success, and when he does that he is a very good kicker.”

Quarterback Jake Coker threw three touchdown passes and running back Derrick Henry rushed for a score.

Louisiana-Monroe never got its offense going.

The Warhawks turned it over twice, both on interceptions by quarterback Garrett Smith. Louisiana-Monroe finished with 92 total yards and punted 12 times, the combined number of punts the Warhawks had in their first two games.

”I don’t really think there were any surprises,“ ULN coach Todd Berry said. ”I don’t know that they did anything different. They executed really well.

“(We‘re) disappointed, obviously, in our execution. Some of that’s to Alabama’s credit, but quite honestly, we didn’t catch balls.”

Coker threw two touchdown passes in the second half, finding tight end Michael Nysewander for a 19-yard score in the third quarter and ArDarius Stewart for a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth.

After rotating quarterbacks in the first three games, Coker played the majority of the game with Cooper Bateman replaced him in the fourth.

“I think it helps when we go no-huddle and the other team gets a little tired,” Saban said. “They don’t play quite as aggressively and that is always helpful, but I am just pleased with the way Jake played today in both halves.”

Alabama hasn’t started fast all season, and that didn’t change against Louisiana-Monroe, as the Crimson Tide led only 14-0 at halftime.

Luckily for the Crimson Tide, the Warhawks didn’t present the same type of challenges offensively that some of the Alabama’s conference opponents will.

After their first two drives ended with punts, the Crimson Tide decided to run the ball more with Henry and Kenyan Drake off the left side.

Henry capped an 11-play, 55-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Louisiana-Monroe botched a snap on a punt on the ensuing possession, which set up Alabama at the Warhawks’ 15-yard line early in the second quarter.

The Crimson Tide struck immediately, with Coker hitting Calvin Ridley for a 15-yard score to make it 14-0. It was the freshman’s first career touchdown.

Alabama’s offense spun its wheels the rest of the first half, starting with a Coker interception.

Coker tried to fire a deep ball to Ridley under heavy pressure but was hit, causing a short throw that was intercepted by safety Tre’ Hunter.

“It was kind of hard (to catch) because it was a duck,” Hunter said. “I just had to focus on bringing it in.”

But Louisiana-Monroe could do nothing on offense in the opening 30 minutes. The Warhawks gained 37 total yards on 36 plays and didn’t pick up their initial first down until midway through the second quarter, which came on a fake punt.

The Warhawks had minus-9 rushing yards.

Conversely, the Crimson Tide had 175 total yards on 42 plays (95 rushing, 80 passing).

Just as ULM appeared to be ready to move into scoring position, Alabama safety Geno Matias-Smith intercepted a pass by Garrett Smith to end the half.

NOTES: With starter Robert Foster out with a shoulder injury, Alabama freshman WR Calvin Ridley made his first career start. Ridley caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. ... Alabama long snapper Cole Mazza missed his second straight game for undisclosed “medical reasons.” Walk-on Alex Harrelson started in his place for the second straight week. ... Alabama reserve K Gunnar Raborn was not at Saturday’s game. Raborn was suspended indefinitely following a Thursday arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. ... Alabama DL Jonathan Allen was helped off the field and taken to the locker room before the end of the first half. Tide coach Nick Saban listed Allen as “day-to-day” because of a left shoulder injury, but expects him to play next week. ... Alabama travels to face No. 6 Georgia (4-0) next week. The Crimson Tide hasn’t played in Athens, Ga., since 2008, when it won 41-30.