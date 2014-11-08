Appalachian State 31, UL Monroe 29: Bentlee Critcher’s 39-yard field goal with 29 seconds left lifted the Mountaineers over the Warhawks in a Sun Belt battle.

Taylor Lamb went 25-of-35 for 276 yards and two touchdowns while Marcus Cox rushed for 94 yards and a score for Appalachian State (4-5, 3-2), which has won three straight. Simms McElfresh ran for a TD while Tacoi Sumler and Barrett Burns each caught a scoring pass for the Mountaineers.

Pete Thomas threw for 244 yards and two TDs and added a rushing score for ULM (3-6, 2-3), which built up a 20-7 lead in the first half before falling off. Rashon Ceaser had 87 receiving yards while Kenzee Jackson and Ajalen Holley each hauled in a TD.

Thomas’ 3-yard scoring pass to Holley gave the Warhawks a 29-28 lead with 1:42 left, but the two-point conversion attempt failed. ULM committed a pair of pass interference penalties that helped Appalachian State get to the 22-yard line for Critcher’s go-ahead kick.

Thomas and Jackson hooked up for a 12-yard score and Thomas burst in for a 1-yard TD to make it 20-7 with 8:07 left in the first half before the Mountaineers got two TD passes from Lamb in the final 2:24 of the quarter to take a 21-20 lead into the half. Cox’s 7-yard TD with 6:10 left gave Appalachian State a 28-23 advantage before the final stretch.