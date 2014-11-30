FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Southern 22, ULM 16
November 30, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia Southern 22, ULM 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “its” to “their” in graph 5)

Georgia Southern 22, ULM 16: Kevin Ellison passed for 136 yards and rushed for 104 and a touchdown as the host Eagles finished unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference.

Ezayi Youyoute added another 81 yards on the ground as Georgia Southern (9-3, 8-0) accumulated 333 rushing yards and scored all three touchdowns on rushes. Ellison completed 8-of-19 passes, three going to Zach Walter for 39 yards.

Pete Thomas completed 28-of-45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns for ULM (4-8, 3-5). Rashon Ceaser caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and Ajalen Holley caught the other score from Thomas.

The teams traded leads in the third quarter before Georgia Southern moved ahead for good with an 11-play, 40-yard drive capped by Matt Breida’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 15-13 lead. The Eagles added to their lead on the ensuing drive when Alfred Ramsby scored on a 7-yard run to extend the advantage to 22-13 with 5:28 left, and they recovered an onside kick after the Warhawks had pulled within six on a 47-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining.

The Warhawks scored the only touchdown of the first half after missing a field goal on their first drive and losing fumbles on the next two. Thomas found Ceaser for a 63-yard touchdown pass to give ULM a 7-3 lead with 6:22 left in the first half, a score that held up until intermission.

