#US College Football
November 29, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Hawaii 28, Louisiana Monroe 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior quarterback Ikaika Woolsey ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, leading Hawaii to a 28-26 victory over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Woolsey completed 8 of 16 passes for 116 yards and rushed for 36 yards on eight carries for Hawaii (3-10), which had lost nine in a row. Junior running back Paul Harris rushed for 166 yards on 27 carries.

Senior quarterback Earnest Carrington completed 27 of 44 for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Monroe (1-11), which has lost 10 in a row. Freshman running back Ben Luckett rushed for 75 yards on eight carries.

Hawaii led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter after Harris scored on a 12-yard run. The Warriors went up 21-3 after Woolsey scored on an 8-yard run and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Harold Moleni, but Louisiana Monroe cut into the deficit when freshman wide receiver Xavier Brown caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds to play in the first half.

The Warriors went up 28-10 on a 6-yard run by Woolsey early in the third quarter. The Warhawks trailed 28-20 entering the fourth quarter after Carrington threw a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Ajalen Holley.

Louisiana Monroe cut Hawaii’s lead to 28-26 when junior defensive lineman Lorenzo Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown with 3:15 remaining, but Hawaii held on for the win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
