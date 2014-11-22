FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UL Monroe 30, New Mexico State 17
November 23, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

UL Monroe 30, New Mexico State 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UL Monroe 30, New Mexico State 17: Pete Thomas threw for 350 yards and the Warhawks returned a blocked punt for a second-half score to defeat the host Aggies in a Sun Belt Conference game.

Thomas was 35-of-50 for a touchdown and an interception for UL Monroe (4-7, 3-4 Sun Belt). Freshman Larry Rose III carried the offense for New Mexico State (2-9, 1-6) with 229 yards and two scores on 35 carries.

Kenzee Jackson had 13 catches for 108 yards and Rashon Ceaser added 91 yards and a score on six receptions for the Warhawks. Tyler Rogers was 15-of-32 for 102 yards passing and added 42 yards on the ground for the Aggies.

New Mexico State had two costly mistakes in the second half – the first of which was a fumble by Rogers on a second-and-goal at the 1 that was recovered by Justin Backus and the second of which was the blocked punt by Alex Johnson that was returned 1 yard by Mitch Lane for a 27-17 UL Monroe lead. The Aggies also turned the ball over on downs with a fourth-and-three at the Warhawks 26 and trailing 20-17.

Rose ran for 140 yards and two second-quarter scores to keep the Aggies close before the break. Rose’s 64-yard scoring run tied the game at 17 with 2:47 in the first half, but Thomas completed four straight passes to set up a Justin Manton 22-yard field goal as time expired for a 20-17 Warhawks advantage.

