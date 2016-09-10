Preview: ULM at Oklahoma

Coming off an appearance in last year's College Football Playoff and a third-place preseason ranking in the coaches' poll, Oklahoma hoped its return to a newly renovated and expanded home field was going to be the jumping-off point to a banner season. Instead, the 13th-ranked Sooners look to bounce back from only their third season-opening loss in the Bob Stoops era when they host ULM on Saturday.

Oklahoma gave up 20 consecutive points in a 33-23 neutral-site loss to then-No. 13 Houston in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff last weekend, surrendering a touchdown on a missed field goal on its first possession of the second half before fumbling on its next two drives- one of which led to another score. “We fumbled two times and we had the long field goal that gets returned. Then all the sudden you’re in a hole and you lose your patience. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but it gets you out of your rhythm," Stoops told reporters. Stoops' teams are 96-8 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, which received a $160 million facelift during the offseason - and have yet to lose in four tries to a Sun Belt opponent. The Warhawks are coming off a two-win campaign a season ago, but they made new coach Matt Viator a winner in his debut at the school with a season-opening 38-21 home win over Southern.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV. LINE: Oklahoma -46.5.

ABOUT ULM (1-0): Quarterback Garrett Smith became the first Warhawk to rush for 150 yards since 2011 and the first ULM signal-caller to top 200 yards passing since Nov. 29, 2014. Fellow sophomore Ben Luckett also ran for 110 yards versus Southern to give the Warhawks their first pair of 100-yard rushers in the same game since 2009. The team combined for three scores on the ground after tallying only seven all of last season. ULM also experienced much more success on third and fourth down in the opener, going 11-for-17 and 1-for-1, respectively, after ranking 123rd and 85th in those categories in 2015.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (0-1): The Sooners, who averaged 222 yards rushing last season, managed only 70 on 26 carries versus the Cougars, although two-time 1,000-yard rusher Samaje Perine was limited in the second half with a shoulder injury after taking a big hit in the second quarter. Backfield mate Joe Mixon contributed 181 total yards - including a team-high 40 rushing - and took his first reception of the season for 60 yards, giving him a FBS-best three such plays by a running back over the last two seasons. Despite playing in only 14 games as a Sooner, quarterback Baker Mayfield is already tied for fourth in 300-yard passing games with seven after throwing for 323 in the opener.

1. Perine and Mixon (six carries apiece) led an Oklahoma backfield that tallied a combined 13 rushing attempts against Houston - the lowest such total for the school since Sept. 7, 2002.

2. ULM, which is 1-28 against ranked opponents in the FBS era, was the only FBS school from the state of Louisiana to win on opening weekend.

3. The Sooners have won 10 straight home openers, are 16-1 in such games under Stoops and 74-15-4 all-time in their first game of the season at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 56, ULM 7