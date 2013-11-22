UNLV 41, Air Force 21: Tim Cornett rushed for a career-high 220 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Rebels became bowl eligible for the first time since 2000.

Caleb Herring completed 15-of-18 passes for 141 yards and also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV (6-5, 4-3 Mountain West). The victory also snapped a five-game losing streak at Air Force for the Rebels that dated back to 2001.

Freshman Nate Romine passed for 72 yards and a touchdown and Broam Hart and D.J. Johnson each rushed for a score for Air Force (2-9, 0-7). The Falcons will try to avoid the first winless conference season in school history when they conclude the season at Colorado State on Nov. 30.

The game looked like it was going to be a blowout as UNLV jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead increased it to 27-0 early in the second quarter on a 7-yard run by Cornett. Air Force cut the lead to 33-21 on Hart’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter, but Cornett sealed the win with a 46-yard touchdown run with 2:03 to go.

Temperature at kickoff was nine degrees with a wind chill of minus-11, making it the coldest game in UNLV history. UNLV finished 471 yards, including 330 yard rushing, and had 30 first downs while holding Air Force to 298 yards.