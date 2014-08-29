Preview: UNLV at Arizona

After recording back-to-back eight-win seasons that were capped by bowl victories, Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez feels his team will be a threat in the competitive Pac-12 Conference. What he doesn’t know, however, is who will be playing quarterback. As many as four candidates still were in the mix to start the Wildcats’ season opener against visiting UNLV on Friday.

The Rebels won’t have much experience under center either, considering their decision to start transfer Blake Decker. The Arizona native lit up the junior college circuit last year, passing for 4,241 yards and 47 touchdowns, but he’ll have his hands full matching the high-powered Wildcats. Arizona walloped UNLV 58-13 on the road last season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Arizona -23.5.

ABOUT UNLV (2013: 7-6): The Rebels fully expect to contend for the Mountain West title after posting a winning record and appearing in a bowl game last season, both firsts for the program in more than a decade. UNLV even won on the road last year, snapping a 23-game skid away from Las Vegas. Inconsistent senior Shaquille Murray-Lawrence (47 carries, 418 yards) is the leading candidate to replace UNLV’s departed top two running backs.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2013: 8-5): Red-shirt freshman Anu Solomon appeared to be the front-runner at quarterback, getting many of the snaps with the first team during the week. The Wildcats also have to replace record-setting running back Ka‘Deem Carey, now in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Scoring, however, hasn’t been a problem during Rodriguez’s tenure in the desert (average of 33.5 points last season) and Arizona returns a prolific receiving corps led by Nate Phillips, who had 51 receptions for 696 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wildcats were 4-2 at home last season, including a blowout win over then fifth-ranked Oregon.

2. Arizona rushed for 397 yards against UNLV last year.

3. The Wildcats blew out Boston College in the Advocare V100 Bowl last season, while UNLV dropped the Heart of Dallas Bowl to North Texas.

PREDICTION: Arizona 52, UNLV 20