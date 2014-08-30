Arizona 58, UNLV 13: Redshirt freshman Anu Solomon threw four touchdown passes and the host Wildcats set a school record for total offense in routing the Rebels in the season opener for both teams.

Solomon, who wasn’t named the starter until earlier in the week, hit four different receivers for scores and finished 25-for-44 passing for 425 yards in his collegiate debut. The Wildcats also got 124 yards rushing and a touchdown from Terris Jones-Grigsby and an 85-yard scoring run by Nick Wilson on the way to eclipsing the school record for total yards with 787.

UNLV’s Blake Decker, a junior college transfer making his first Division I start, completed 22 of 41 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown but the Rebels were helpless on defense. Arizona didn’t turn the ball over in the contest and scored five touchdowns and a field goal during seven drives spanning the two halves.

Solomon threw the first of his two of his scoring passes in the first quarter, a perfect toss to Nate Phillips in the front corner of the end zone to give Arizona a 7-0 lead. On the Wildcats’ next possession, Solomon connected with Samajie Grant in the middle of the field and Grant broke free for a 63-yard touchdown and the rout was on.

Arizona led 24-6 at the half and Austin Hill helped put the game away, snaring a 92-yard touchdown pass on the Wildcats’ first play of the second half. The Rebels got 102 yards receiving from Devonte Boyd and 100 from Devante Davis.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona won by the same score against UNLV last season. ... Solomon won four state titles at quarterback playing his high school football, ironically in Las Vegas. ... Arizona’s previous record for total yards was 691 yards against New Mexico in 1969.