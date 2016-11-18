Preview: UNLV at Boise State

No. 23 Boise State received some much-needed help from UNLV last Saturday but the Broncos figure to have a short memory when they host the Rebels on Friday night. UNLV posted a 69-66 triple-overtime victory over Wyoming and that outcome revitalized Boise State's odds of reaching the Mountain West conference title game and landing a possible Cotton Bowl bid.

The Broncos lost to Wyoming earlier this season and need to finish ahead of the Cowboys to win the Mountain Division. The two teams are currently tied thanks to UNLV's victory that featured the third-highest point total in FBS history but Boise State coach Bryan Harsin isn't interested in discussing anything but Friday's game versus the Rebels. "We don't feel we control anything until the end of the year, so we have UNLV and that's really it," Harsin told reporters. "The talk again is going to be about all this stuff we can't control. If we eat that up, then we're going to put ourselves in a really bad position. We have UNLV, that's it." The Rebels suffered a blow during their impressive victory when standout junior receiver Devonte Boyd was lost for the season with a broken left arm.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Boise State -28

ABOUT UNLV (4-6, 3-3 Mountain West): The Rebels rolled up 401 rushing yards against Wyoming and their 653 yards of total offense was the second most in school history. Junior quarterback Kurt Palandech was outstanding in his first start of the season by accounting for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and he also set career highs of 252 passing yards and 157 on the ground. The defense has been nicked for an average of 35.4 points per game but features a couple good players in senior cornerback Torry McTyer (three interceptions) and senior weak-side linebacker Tau Lotulelei (96 tackles).

ABOUT BOISE STATE (9-1, 5-1): UNLV intends to run the ball a lot and that could pose a problem for the Broncos, who allowed 217 rushing yards to San Jose State on Nov. 4 and a whopping 382 to New Mexico earlier in the campaign. Boise State is pretty good at running the ball with junior Jeremy McNichols ranking fifth nationally with 1,369 rushing yards and first in the nation with 22 touchdowns (18 rushing, four receiving). Sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien has passed for 2,916 yards and 22 touchdowns, while senior Thomas Sperbeck (62 catches for 1,023 yards) and junior Cedrick Wilson (44 for 827) have both corralled nine touchdown receptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State holds a 6-3 series edge and has won all three meetings since both teams have been in the Mountain West.

2. Rebels sophomore RB Lexington Thomas (ankle) is expected back after missing the Wyoming contest.

3. The Broncos have just seven takeaways (five interceptions, two fumbles) -- tied for 126th nationally out of 128 FBS schools.

PREDICTION: Boise State 48, UNLV 33