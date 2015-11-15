Colorado State 49, UNLV 35

Sophomore running back Dalyn Dawkins had a career game to lead Colorado State to a 49-35 victory over visiting UNLV on Saturday at Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

Dawkins rushed for a career-high 151 yards on 19 carries for Colorado State (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West). Sophomore quarterback Nick Stevens completed 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Senior quarterback Blake Decker completed 13 of 19 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns for UNLV (3-7, 2-4) before leaving the game with an injury. Sophomore Kurt Palandech came on to complete 9 of 24 for 154 yards while freshman running back Lexington Thomas rushed for 118 yards on 11 carries.

Colorado State took a 21-14 lead when Stevens threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dawkins midway through the second quarter. UNLV tied the game on a 14-yard touchdown run by Palandech with 4:10 to play in the half.

The Rams went up 28-21 when senior fullback Nu‘uvali Fa‘apito scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left in the half and extended their lead on junior wide receiver Rashard Higgins’ 8-yard touchdown reception early in the third.

The Rebels answered when Palandech threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kendal Keys with 2:25 to go in the third. Stevens responded by throwing another touchdown pass to Higgins to make it 42-28 with 8:30 remaining in the fourth.

The Rams put the game out of reach when Fa‘apito scored on another 1-yard run with 2:15 to play.