Preview: UNLV at Fresno State

Fresno State aims for its first 6-0 start since 2001 on Saturday when the 19th-ranked Bulldogs host surprising UNLV in a battle for first place in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference. The Rebels have used a hurry-up spread offense to win four straight games for the first time since 2000, and they’ll need another big game from quarterback Caleb Herring to keep pace with the explosive Fresno State offense. “We’re going to have to play darn near perfect to go in there and beat them,” UNLV coach Bobby Hauck said.

Fresno State senior quarterback Derek Carr ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (372.8) and touchdown passes (19), and he’s three touchdown passes away from breaking the school career record. The Bulldogs average 47.4 points and 538 yards per game, and they’ve won nine straight at Bulldog Stadium by an average of 23.1 points. Carr should be tested by UNLV’s pass defense, which leads the conference while holding opponents to 165.8 yards per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network (online only). LINE: Fresno State -24.5.

ABOUT UNLV (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West): The Rebels deserve credit for turning their season around after opening with losses to Minnesota and Arizona, but their opponents during their win streak have a combined record of 8-18. In order to post their most impressive victory since beating Arizona State in 2008, the Rebels need a series of big plays from the trio of Herring, running back Tim Cornett and wide receiver Devante Davis, who is ranked second in the conference in receiving yards at 102.3 per game. Herring was 34-of-56 for 385 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 39-37 win over Hawaii.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West): After struggling to establish their running game early on, the Bulldogs have featured a more balanced attack over the past two games, with Marteze Waller rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 61-14 win over Idaho on Oct. 5. Carr has plenty of weapons, including 6-foot-6, 270-pound tight end Marcel Jensen and receivers Davante Adams and Josh Harper, who are tied for fourth nationally with seven touchdown receptions apiece. The defense has recorded 13 sacks in its last two games, but the secondary hasn’t been as strong as expected.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bulldogs are 13-0 under coach Tim DeRuyter when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

2. UNLV set a Mountain West record with 113 total offensive plays in last week’s win over the Rainbow Warriors.

3. Fresno State is 11-4 against UNLV, including nine straight wins. The teams are playing for the first time since 1997, when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

PREDICTION: Fresno State 44, UNLV 27