(Updated: Adds winning streak to lede “its” to “their” in 4th graph Tightens final note)

No. 19 Fresno State 38, UNLV 14: Derek Carr threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns to Davante Adams as the Bulldogs improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2001 with their 10th straight victory over the visiting Rebels.

Carr completed 33-of-48 passes and Adams had eight receptions for 221 yards to lead Fresno State (6-0, 3-0 Mountain West), which had 641 total yards and snapped the Rebels’ four-game win streak. Carr became the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes (86) and completions (849) while matching a conference record with his fourth consecutive 300-yard passing game.

Caleb Herring was 27-of-42 for 161 yards and a touchdown for UNLV (4-3, 2-1), which trailed 21-0 early in the second quarter after Josh Quezada capped a 13-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run. Tim Cornett had 49 yards on 10 carries to become the school’s all-time leading rusher before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent right knee injury.

The Rebels cut the deficit to 28-14 at the half on Herring’s 13-yard TD pass to Marcus Sullivan, but the Bulldogs scored on their first possession of the second half when Carr connected with Adams on a 37-yard score. Adams tied a school record with his four scores, including a 75-yard TD catch on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage.

Quezada had 12 carries for 75 yards for Fresno State, which won its 10th straight home game and improved to 14-0 under coach Tim DeRuyter when scoring 30 or more points. UNLV, which entered the contest averaging 33 points and 447 yards per game, was held to 294 total yards and was 5-for-15 on third-down conversions.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fresno State RB Marteze Waller had 78 yards on 15 carries before leaving in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury. … Adams moved into a four-way tie atop the school’s record books with 25 career TD receptions. … Fresno State improved to 12-4 against UNLV.