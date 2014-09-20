Preview: UNLV at Houston

Houston is hoping the opening of its new on-campus facility will spur the Cougars on to a big season when conference play finally begins. However, despite recording the largest home crowd since 1991, the Cougars dropped their home opener in a one-sided contest against Texas-San Antonio. Houston is back on its home turf again on Saturday night when it faces UNLV in its final non-conference game of the season.

Expectations were high for the Rebels, who are coming off their first bowl appearance in 13 years, but things have not started well. UNLV was routed at Arizona to start the season and then barely held off FCS foe Northern Colorado. The Rebels are averaging 20 points a game while allowing just under 40.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Houston -21.

ABOUT UNLV (1-2): The Rebels surrendered nearly 800 yards of offense in their opener and haven’t improved much defensively since. UNLV shut down Northen Colorado 13-12 but then were routed by Northern Illinois 48-34, allowing another 616 total yards. Offensively wide receiver Devante Davis, who hauled in 14 touchdown passes last season, is off to another strong start with 16 catches for 268 yards.

ABOUT HOUSTON (1-2): The last time these two teams met, David Klingler threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars rolled 37-9 in 1990. The casts have certainly changed since then but sophomore quarterback John O‘Korn could turn out to be in the Klingler mode. O‘Korn is a highly touted recruit who set freshman passing records last season and had his fourth 300-yard passing game last week in a 33-25 loss at BYU.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cougars led the nation in turnover margin in 2013 and are currently second this season.

2. UNLV’s defense allowed Northern Illinois to convert 15-of-19 attempts on third down last week.

3. Rebels QB Blake Decker was 24-for-42 for 397 yards last week.

PREDICTION: Houston 30, UNLV 21.