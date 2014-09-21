(Updated: CORRECTING: Penalty yardage in Para 5.)

Houston 47, UNLV 14: John O‘Korn continued his hot play by throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another as the host Cougars had two players rush for over 100 yards in a win over the Rebels.

O‘Korn, who threw three scoring passes a week ago, broke open a tight game by hitting Ryan Jackson with a 26-yard touchdown toss in the opening minute of the second half to give Houston a commanding 20-7 lead. Jackson led the Cougars with 147 yards on 13 carries and Kenneth Farrow added 113 on 14 attempts.

UNLV (1-3) claimed the early lead as Keith Whitely capped the game’s first possession with a 3-yard TD run. George Naufahu also scored from a yard out late in the third quarter for the Rebels, capping a drive aided by three Houston pass interference penalties.

Daniel Spencer and Javin Webb also scored rushing touchdowns for Houston. O‘Korn was 12-of-27 for 135 yards with two interceptions.

Whitely finished with 82 yards on 14 carries and Blake Decker passed for 113 yards and rushed for 41 more but threw two interceptions on the night. The Rebels also were hindered by penalties amassing 105 yards on 11 infractions.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The victory was Houston’s first at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars’ debut at their $120 million, 40,000-seat venue was spoiled by Texas-San Antonio in the season opener. ...UNLV junior S Peni Vea was removed on a stretcher in the first half, but reports stated he was moving his extremeties in the hospital after suffering an apparent neck injury. ...UNLV has allowed at least 534 yards of offense in its three losses this season.