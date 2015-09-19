Preview: UNLV at Michigan

Michigan looks to build off an encouraging win in Week 2 when it hosts UNLV for the first time on Saturday. The Wolverines’ running backs racked up 230 rushing yards, which is their most against a Power 5 opponent since 2011, en route to a 35-7 victory over Oregon State in Jim Harbaugh’s home debut at the Big House.

“We’ve played two games and it’s a platform to get better and improve in every area,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do against UNLV and putting our gameplan together.” Michigan is ranked ninth nationally in total defense (237.5 yards per game) and has recorded 17 tackles for loss as the Wolverines strive to continue their domination of the line of scrimmage and improve to 8-0 against current Mountain West Conference opponents. UNLV looks for its first win under new head coach Tony Sanchez after dropping a 37-3 decision to 12th-ranked UCLA on Saturday. Starting quarterback Blake Decker sustained a lower-body injury against the Bruins and is listed as questionable as the Rebels hope to end an eight-game slide that dates back to last season.

TV: Noon, ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan -34

ABOUT UNLV (0-2): Decker was limited to 2-of-6 passing for 52 yards before he pulled up limp on the final play of the first quarter and his replacement Kurt Palandech fared little better, finishing 4-of-15 for four yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. “I have faith in Kurt, that’s why we recruited him,” Sanchez told reporters. “We’ve got to calm him down and get him going.” Keith Whitely was one of the lone bright spots against UCLA as he ran for 73 yards on 12 carries, but faces a stiff test against Michigan’s stout run defense.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (1-1): De‘Veon Smith ran for a career-high 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Beavers and consistently broke tackles in one of the best performances of his career. Jourdan Lewis spent the second half in street clothes as he suffered a concussion while breaking up a pass in the second quarter and Harbaugh told reporters he is “unsure” whether the junior cornerback will play on Saturday. Jake Rudock went 18-of-26 for 180 yards, but threw another interception to bring his season total to four after throwing five picks during the entire 2014 campaign with Iowa.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Smith needs 191 rushing yards for 1,000 in his career.

2. Michigan DE Chris Wormley ranks second nationally with six tackles for loss.

3. UNLV is allowing 229 rushing yards per game.

PREDICTION: Michigan 38, UNLV 6