McAleenan’s interception-return TD seals UNLV road win

RENO, Nev. - UNLV junior linebacker Ryan McAleenan picked a good time to return an interception for a touchdown for the first time in his life.

“Never have before,” McAleenan said after making the biggest play of the game, a 52-yard pick-six return in the fourth quarter to help lead UNLV past in-state rival Nevada 23-17 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams Saturday at Mackay Stadium.

It was the second straight victory for the Rebels (2-3, 1-0), who have already matched their 2014 win total under first year head coach Tony Sanchez.

Junior tailback Keith Whitely and sophomore backup quarterback Kurt Palandech each had touchdown runs for UNLV, which led 13-3 after three quarters and seemed in control of the game.

But Nevada (2-3, 0-1) closed to within 13-10 on a 23-yard TD pass from quarterback Tyler Stewart to wide receiver Jerico Richardson with 10:47 remaining. The Wolf Pack then had the ball on their own 49-yard line when McAleenan picked off a Stewart pass that was deflected at the line by senior defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga and raced 52 yards up the left sideline to increase UNLV’s lead to 20-10.

“I saw the ball get tipped, and then I broke on it,” McAleenan said. “I was just trying to get to the corner of the end zone as fast as I could. ... It’s the biggest play of my life.”

“Defensively, we hung on,” Sanchez said. “They were on the field a lot. They made some big plays. And that pick-six - nothing gets bigger than that. That might have been the biggest turnover I’ve been around in my coaching career.”

Nevada closed to within 20-17 one a 1-yard run by Don Jackson with 4:50 left but turned the ball over on downs at its own 33 on its next possession. Junior Nicolai Bornand then kicked a 45-yard field goal with 1:53 to go to make it 23-17, and Nevada’s final drive stalled at the UNLV 43.

“Our team is in a lot of pain, as am I,” Nevada coach Brian Polian said. “Very disappointed. Give UNLV a ton of credit. They made a couple more plays than we did, especially the big one in the second half when we had the game at 13-10 and all the momentum going our way.”

UNLV dominated the first half, rolling up 246 yards to just 103 for the Wolf Pack while controlling the ball for over 19 minutes.

Still, the Rebels only led 7-0 on Whitely’s scoring run on the first series of the game until Palandech scored on a 12-yard run with 30 seconds left in the half. Bornand’s extra point - initially ruled good on the field - was later reviewed and found to have gone wide left, and the Rebels went into halftime with a 13-0 lead.

UNLV starting quarterback Blake Decker left the game with 38 seconds left in the second quarter with a left-arm injury after landing awkwardly at the end of a scramble.

“He had a shoulder injury to his non-throwing shoulder,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully we’ll get him back next week. To win that game with the starting quarterback going down, that speaks a lot to our kids’ character.”

Nevada bounced back to finish with a 343-to-301 edge in total yards and a 24-to-18 edge in first downs.

“We just didn’t make any plays in the first half on offense,” Polian said. “We couldn’t sustain drives. We did a very poor job of keeping our poise - just way too many self-inflicted wounds.”

NOTES: The two teams play for the Fremont Cannon, a replica of a 19th-century howitzer used by John C. Fremont, one of the United States’ leading western explorers in 1830s and 1840s and one of four major generals appointed by Abraham Lincoln. The winning team paints the cannon, originally valued at over $10,000, in school colors and usually puts it on display in its athletic department or locker room. UNLV will hold a special ceremony on Monday on campus to paint the cannon red. ... Despite the loss, Nevada has still won nine of the last 11 meetings with the Rebels, who also won in Reno, 27-22 in 2013. ... This was only the second time the schools played each other in a conference opener. The other time was in 1993 when both were members of the Big West Conference.