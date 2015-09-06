Northern Illinois ruins Sanchez’s UNLV debut

DeKALB, Ill. -- The Tony Sanchez era started pretty much like so many UNLV football seasons have over the last decade -- with a loss. But not before the Rebels made Northern Illinois sweat a little bit.

Make that a lot.

“Any win is a good win,” Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey said after the host Huskies rallied for a 38-30 victory Saturday night. “We’ll take the win. Give a lot of credit to coach Sanchez. Those guys played extremely hard. They had us on the ropes in the first half.”

Junior quarterback Drew Hare threw for a career-high 360 yards and two touchdowns as Northern Illinois rallied from a 17-3 deficit to win for the 31st time in its last 32 games at Huskie Stadium.

Junior Joel Bouagnon finished with 152 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns, all in the second half, as the Huskies rolled up 545 yards in offense, including 343 after halftime. Junior wide receiver Kenny Golladay, a transfer from North Dakota, caught nine passes for 213 yards, the most for a Northern Illinois player in his first game.

Senior quarterback Blake Decker completed 21 of 39 passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for UNLV, which led 17-10 at halftime.

Northern Illinois needed only four plays after intermission to tie it -- on a 16-yard pass from Hare to tight end Desroy Maxwell. After Nicolai Bornand gave UNLV its final lead with a 33-yard field goal, Bouagnon led the Huskies on a 21-3 scoring spurt with touchdown runs of 16, 1 and 29 yards to put Northern Illinois ahead 38-23.

Decker hit Aaron Criswell with a 41-yard touchdown with 5:26 remaining to help UNLV close to within 38-30. The Rebels drove to the NIU 46 late in the game but turned the ball over on downs when sophomore wide receiver Devonte Boyd dropped a pass on fourth-and-9 at the Huskies’ 32-yard line.

“The good thing is our kids didn’t quit,” said Sanchez, who coached nearby Bishop Gorman to a mythical high school national championship last year before taking over in December for Bobby Hauck. “They kept fighting their tails off and they gave us a chance to tie it up at the end. I‘m proud of them for that, but we definitely have some work to do. It’s a good football team and we’re going to keep getting better.”

“There’s a lot (to build on),” Sanchez added. “But the one thing I want to make very clear is that there is nobody in that locker room that is into moral victories.”

UNLV, trying to win a season opener for the first time since 2007 at Utah State, rolled up 274 yards and 17 first downs en route to a 17-10 halftime lead.

The Rebels needed only seven plays to take a 7-0 lead as Decker connected with Boyd for a 64-yard touchdown on a streak up the left sideline on third-and-11.

After the Huskies cut it to 7-3 on a 48-yard field goal by Christian Hagan, UNLV, which twice stopped the Huskies on fourth-down plays inside the Rebels’ 40, reeled off 10 straight points as backup quarterback Kurt Palandech scored on an 18-yard run and Bornand connected on a 21-yard field goal to cap an impressive 85-yard, 13-play drive.

Northern Illinois, which lost star wide receiver Tommylee Lewis to a leg injury on the first series, closed to 17-10 late in the half when Hare connected with tight end Shane Wimann for a 16-yard touchdown that seemed to swing the momentum back into the Huskies’ favor.

“Listen, that’s a good football team, (2-10 record) from last year or whatever,” Carey said. “Coach Sanchez has them playing hard, has them playing fast, has them playing physical, and they have some new schemes. So, yeah, I would have liked to not happen what happened in the first half. But it did, and we responded.”

NOTES: UNLV coach Tony Sanchez is just the fifth man in the modern era of college football to move directly from being a high school head coach to being a head coach at an FBS school. The others were Jim Bradley (New Mexico State, 1973-77), Bob Cummings (Iowa, 1974-78), Gerry Faust (Notre Dame, 1981-85) and Todd Dodge (North Texas, 2007-10). Only Faust (30-26-1) finished with a winning record. ... The Huskies are one of two teams (along with Oregon) to have won 11 or more games in each of the last five seasons. ... In conjunction with celebrating the 50th anniversary of Huskie Stadium this season, Northern Illinois picked the 50 greatest players in Huskie Stadium history. Quarterback Jordan Lynch, who led NIU to the 2013 Orange Bowl and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior, was selected as the greatest player.