North Texas rolls to 36-14 Heart of Dallas Bowl win over UNLV

DALLAS -- North Texas put the finishing touches on a turnaround season by routing UNLV 36-14 in Wednesday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Third-year North Texas coach Dan McCarney rebuilt a program that last played in a bowl in 2004. The Mean Green (9-4) won at least nine games for only the fifth time in school history after going 4-8 last season.

“We sent a message today,” McCarney said after the game held in the Cotton Bowl. “I think this is a program that’s clearly on the rise. We have some tremendous guys coming back. We’re going to miss these seniors, but the example these seniors have left is here forever.”

North Texas senior quarterback Derrick Thompson closed out his career by throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter. Wide receiver Brelan Chancellor scored two rushing touchdowns.

“We’re a second-half football team,” said Thompson, the game’s MVP. “We’ve been that all year. We knew if we picked up the tempo that we could do some things and move the football. We just made plays. It wasn’t anything special that we did. We just executed. The defense did the rest.”

The Mean Green defense was able to contain UNLV (7-6) after the Rebels scored on their first drive of the game. UNLV managed just 262 yards of offense, well short of its regular-season average of 423.8 yards.

“We had a couple opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on,” UNLV coach Bobby Hauck said. “Really what happened to us in particular in the first half -- to a degree in the second half, as well -- we would get something going and then we’d take a negative play.”

Rebels quarterback Caleb Herring passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns but was virtually shut down for the majority of the game before throwing a meaningless fourth-quarter score. UNLV ran for only 66 yards for an average of 2.4 yards per carry.

“They covered us up a little bit, and they were getting some push and making Caleb move his feet,” Hauck said. “Again, they have pretty good players up front, and they did a nice job.”

The Mean Green took their first lead at 14-7 by grinding out a 12-play, 60-yard drive in the third quarter. North Texas converted four third downs, including Thompson’s 7-yard touchdown pass to wide-open tight end Drew Miller.

North Texas added two more long scoring drives to put the game away. Chancellor had 3-yard touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter and Thompson connected with wide receiver Darnell Smith from 34 yards midway through the quarter.

The Rebels drove 95 yards on their first possession for a 7-0 lead. Herring completed all five of his throws during the march, ending with a 9-yarder to wide receiver Marcus Sullivan for the score.

The Mean Green tied the score late in the first quarter after recovering a fumbled punt return at the UNLV 42. Running back Antoinne Jimmerson powered in from the one-yard line eight plays later.

That proved to be all the scoring in the first half, as the teams went into the locker room tied 7-7. Both offenses struggled to move the ball despite near-perfect conditions.

North Texas defensive backs dropped two potential interceptions, the second being a likely pick-6 in the final minute of the second quarter. A blocked UNLV field goal attempt and touchdown return was also negated by a timeout from McCarney just before the kick.

NOTES: North Texas improved to 3-5 in bowl games and UNLV dropped to 3-1. ... UNLV had its first winning season since 2000. All six losses were to bowl-eligible teams. ... North Texas coach Dan McCarney led North Texas to its first bowl appearance since 2004 and first nine-win season since 2003. ... UNLV leads the all-time series with North Texas 4-1.