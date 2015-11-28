FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wyoming 35, UNLV 28
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Football
November 28, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Wyoming 35, UNLV 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wyoming 35, UNLV 28

Brian Hill rushed for 232 yards and Jacob Hollister caught a 64-yard touchdown pass with 2:20 left as Wyoming snapped a four-game skid with a 35-28 victory over UNLV in the season finale for both teams Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.

Hill, a sophomore running back, had a 72-yard touchdown run while Hollister, a junior tight end, caught one of three scoring passes from Cowboys senior quarterback Cameron Coffman, who was 14 of 24 for 248 yards.

Wyoming (2-10, 2-6 Mountain West) won its first game since a 28-21 decision against Nevada on Oct. 17.

Sophomore wide receiver Devonte Boyd logged his fifth game of 100-plus yards receiving this season, making six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for UNLV (3-9, 2-6).

Rebels senior quarterback Blake Decker was 18 of 33 for 270 yards and three touchdowns. He led UNLV to back-to-back touchdown drives with a pair of scoring passes to tie the game at 21 with 11:29 remaining.

Redshirt senior wideout Justin Berger’s 8-yard touchdown run with 6:04 to go put Wyoming up 28-21, but UNLV pulled even on sophomore quarterback Kurt Palandech’s 10-yard touchdown rush with 3:37 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.