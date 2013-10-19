Preview: Utah at Arizona

Arizona will play at home for the first time in a more than a month Saturday night when Utah pays a visit for the Pac-12 game. The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing loss last week at USC in which they fell behind by 25 points in the first half before eventually losing 38-31. The Utes, who will be playing their first game outside the state of Utah this season, are coming off their biggest win since joining the Pac-12 three years ago, a 27-21 victory Saturday against then-No. 5 Stanford.

Arizona running back Ka’Deem Carey continues to put up Heisman-like numbers. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight consecutive games and owns 10 receptions in the last two. Utah will lean on the right arm of quarterback Travis Wilson, who threw for a career-high 311 yards against the Wildcats last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, LINE: Arizona -4.

ABOUT UTAH (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12): Dres Anderson has been a big-play specialist for the Utes this season. The junior wide receiver has five receptions of 50 yards or more, which is tied for the national lead. Utah has nine plays overall of 50 yards or more, third-most in the nation.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12): B.J. Denker is coming off his best game as a Wildcat, throwing for 363 yards and four touchdowns against USC. He hadn’t thrown for more than 158 yards or two touchdowns in his other nine appearances for Arizona. Still, the Wildcats enter the game ranked last in the Pac-12 in passing offense at 161.6 yards a game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah kicker Andy Phillips is 11-for-11 on field goals this season, including 4-for-4 from beyond 40 yards.

2. The Utes have won 49 consecutive games when leading at halftime.

3. Arizona will honor former linebacker Tedy Bruschi at halftime. Bruschi is scheduled to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 34, Utah 28