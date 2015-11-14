Preview: Utah at Arizona

Tenth-ranked Utah is in the driver’s seat when it comes to the Pac-12 South but can’t afford a stumble when it visits Arizona on Saturday. The Utes have a one-game lead over both UCLA and USC in the division race and winning their final three games would assure them of a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

The Wildcats have lost three consecutive games but routed Utah last season so the Utes don’t need a refresher course on how dangerous an opponent they can be. Utah is more worried about itself -- knowing what is at stake in both the conference race and the national picture. “You want to be in these situations,” Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said at a press conference. “The best thing right now is that we control our own destiny. That is the most important factor in the whole thing.” Arizona is allowing an average of 44 points during its skid, which includes a 49-3 loss to Washington.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Utah -6.

ABOUT UTAH (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12): Senior running back Devontae Booker has rushed for 1,116 yards and 10 touchdowns to become only the second player in school history to post consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. ”He’s been a workhorse for us going on two years now,“ Whittingham said. ”We fully anticipated that he was going to get a bunch of yards for us this year and he’s responded. Every single week, he’s been the same consistent guy for us. He’s the focal point of the offense and we rely on him heavily.” Senior quarterback Travis Wilson has passed for 10 touchdowns and rushed for six, while sophomore free safety Marcus Williams (four interceptions), senior outside linebacker Gionni Paul (three interceptions, team-high 84 tackles) and junior cornerback Dominique Hatfield (three) have combined for 10 interceptions.

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-5, 2-5): Sophomore quarterback Anu Solomon has 16 touchdown passes against just three interceptions and his 44 career passing touchdowns rank fifth in school history. Sophomore running back Nick Wilson (691 yards) will likely miss his third straight game with a foot injury while senior quarterback Jerrard Randall (683, 9.8 average) and senior running back Jared Baker (622) have also performed well on the ground and senior Johnny Jackson (42 receptions, 516 yards) is one of four Wildcats with 36 or more catches. The defense allows 34.6 points per game and the unit’s top players include senior safety Will Parks (team-leading 59 tackles) and junior safety Tellas Jones (5.5 tackles for losses).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah leads the series 20-18-2 but Arizona has won the past three meetings.

2. Wildcats RB Nick Wilson rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s 42-10 trouncing of the Utes.

3. Utah redshirt freshman S Chase Hansen suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury against Washington.

PREDICTION: Utah 38, Arizona 33