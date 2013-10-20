Arizona State runs over Washington

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Senior running back Marion Grice kept two streaks alive Saturday to help Arizona State extend one of its own.

Grice scored a touchdown for the 10th straight game and had 100 yards of total offense for the ninth straight time as Arizona State rolled over No. 20 Washington 53-24 in a Pacific-12 game at Sun Devil Stadium.

Arizona State won its eighth straight against the Huskies while scoring its most points in the series.

Grice had a career-high 161 yards rushing and had 34 yards receiving.

“I love watching Marion Grice,” Arizona State coach Todd Graham said. “Marion was unbelievable tonight.”

Grice scored Arizona State’s first touchdown on a 15-yard pass reception to start a 26-0 burst in the second quarter for a 29-7 halftime lead. He added 1- and 14-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Grice has 18 touchdowns this season, 12 rushing and six receiving.

Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly had 355 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns -- two passing and two rushing. He threw for 271 yards and rushed for a career-high 84 yards, scoring twice on 1-yard runs.

“We are very explosive,” Kelly said. “We have a lot of weapons. It’s hard for a defense to key one person. If they want to stop the pass, we are going to run. It’s pick your poison with us. We have a lot of playmakers, and we feed off each other’s energy.”

The Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1) outgained the Huskies 587 yards to 212 and took over first place in the Pac-12 South when No. 9 UCLA (5-1, 2-1) lost at Stanford.

“I never stay awake worrying about the offense,” Graham said. “We don’t have turnovers. We don’t have negative plays. We are going to score.”

Washington (4-3, 1-3) lost its third straight game to fall out of contention in the Pac-12 North. The Huskies lost to No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 5 and No. 2 Oregon last week and have given up 129 points in their last three games.

“That was embarrassing,” Washington coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We weren’t good enough. We weren’t well enough coached, we didn’t perform well enough, and we weren’t nearly physical enough against a good football team. Give Arizona State credit. They outcoached us and they outplayed us, and at the end of the day the result was the result.”

Washington quarterback Keith Price completed 16-of-39 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns before being replaced by Cyler Miles early in the fourth quarter. Price was removed after suffering a right thumb injury, Sarkisian said.

“I think he’s probably pretty sore,” Sarkisian said. “He got hit quite a bit and his thumb is pretty sore. We did (thumb) X-rays and it came back negative, so that’s positive.”

Huskies running back Bishop Sankey, who led the FBS with an average of 149.8 yards per game rushing, had 22 yards on 13 carries.

Washington (4-3, 1-3) had minus-5 yards rushing on 25 attempts, and Arizona State had seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

“We were all flying around,” said Arizona State defensive end Gannon Conway, who had a sack and two tackles for loss. “We had a really good night.”

Price threw a 70-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the third quarter to pull Washington within 29-14, but Kelly scored on his second 1-yard run on the next Arizona State possession and the Huskies never were closer than 22 after that.

Price also hit Austin Seferian Jenkins on a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Kelly’s other touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to Chris Coyle with 14 seconds left in the first half for a 29-7 lead.

Arizona State freshman Zane Gonzalez made four field goals from 26, 22, 36 and 21 yards. He has converted 15-of-18 attempts this season, including his last 11.

Sankey scored on a 1-yard run with 10:29 remaining in the first quarter, capping a 60-yard drive on Washington’s first possession, but the Huskies had only 14 yards total offense the rest of the half.

Arizona State had 317 yards rushing.

“The line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, quite honestly,” Sarkisian said when asked about his concerns.

“Our inability to block them up front, whether it be in the run game or the pass game, and then their ability to block us, to run the football, then to give their quarterback a lot of time to throw it down the field.”

NOTES: Grice entered the game as the FBS scoring leader at 15.0 points per game. ... Arizona State’s 317 yards rushing was its highest total in a regular-season game since 1997. It had 380 against Navy in the Hunger Bowl on Dec. 29, 2012. ... Arizona State does not play again until Oct. 31 against Washington State in Pullman, Wash. ... Washington plays three of its final five games at home, starting with California next Saturday.