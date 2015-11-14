Arizona State 27, Washington 17

Halfback Kalen Ballage rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State overcame a 17-point deficit for a 27-17 Pac-12 victory over Washington on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

Ballage scored on a 48-yard touchdown run with 5:59 remaining to conclude the scoring, one play after senior cornerback Kweishi Brown intercepted freshman quarterback Jake Browning’s pass and returned it 26 yards.

Ballage has 303 yards rushing on 37 carries in his last three games.

Sun Devils senior quarterback Mike Bercovici completed 22 of 34 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown.

Browning completed 28 of 52 passes for 405 yards and a touchdown but had three fourth-quarter interceptions.

Arizona State (5-5, 3-4) broke a three-game losing streak while Washington (4-6, 2-5) has lost four of its last five.

Browning’s 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darrell Daniels gave the Huskies a 17-0 lead with 2:16 remaining in the first half before Arizona ran off the final 27 points.

Ballage scored on a 3-yard run on the Sun Devils’ second possession of the second half to cut the deficit to 17-10 and Bercovici’s 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Lucien tied the game at 17 four plays into the fourth quarter.

Washington’s Cameron Van Winkle missed a 46-yard field goal before Arizona State’s game-tying drive.

Zane Gonzalez kicked 23-yard field with 13:25 left for a 20-17 lead.

Washington had 547 yards total offense but committed four turnovers, all in the fourth quarter.

Huskies freshman halfback Myles Gaskin had 108 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored on a 1-yard run for a 10-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Arizona State wide receiver D.J. Foster had five catches for 62 yards and has a reception in 50 straight games - a Pac-12 record.