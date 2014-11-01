Preview: Utah at Arizona State

Supremacy in the Pac-12 South will be decided Saturday night in Tempe as No. 18 Utah takes on No. 14 Arizona State. The Sun Devils have won 10 straight meetings against the Utes, including last season’s late rally that propelled Arizona State to a 20-19 victory. Senior quarterback Taylor Kelly, who took a blow to the head while throwing the go-ahead score in last week’s 24-10 win over Washington, was deemed “fine” by coach Todd Graham, but his status for Saturday’s game is unknown.

Travis Wilson was the hero for Utah last week, throwing the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left to stun USC 24-21. Wilson, who lost the starting job to Kendal Thompson the week before, regained the trust of coach Kyle Whittingham after guiding the Utes on a 73-yard game-winning drive. Utah’s Devontae Booker has been on a roll since the start of league play with 665 yards rushing and six touchdowns over the last four games.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Arizona State -5.5

ABOUT UTAH (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12): The Utes are off to their best start since 2010 thanks in part to a defensive unit that leads the nation in sacks with 35. Nate Orchard tops the defense with 11 sacks (second in the country) and Hunter Dimick has added another seven for Utah’s ferocious defensive line. Wilson, who racked up 16 interceptions the previous year, is one of five quarterbacks in the country without a pick this season.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12): The Sun Devils own a 14-3 mark against Utah at Sun Devil Stadium, but Graham still views the Utes a potential threat in such a pivotal conference game. “I look at it as a single-elimination tournament,” Graham told reporters. “You cannot afford to lose, especially South Division games.” If Kelly cannot go, Mike Bercovici (62 percent completion rate, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions) has proven to be a capable replacement.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah hasn’t won in Tempe since 1976.

2. Saturday’s game will mark the first time both teams have met as nationally ranked opponents.

3. The Sun Devils are 5-1 when scoring first this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 28, Utah 24