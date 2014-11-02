Arizona State 19, Utah 16 (OT)

No. 14 Arizona State 19, No. 18 Utah 16: Zane Gonzalez kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to help the host Sun Devils capture first place in the Pac-12 South.

Andy Phillips missed a pair of 35-yard field goals in OT as his first attempt was negated by a timeout, and Gonzalez hit the game-winner on the ensuing possession to lift Arizona State (7-1, 5-1). Demario Richard rushed for 116 yards, Taylor Kelly threw for 205 yards with a touchdown and Jaelen Strong snared five passes for 77 yards and a score.

Devonte Booker ran for 146 yards on a season-high 37 carries and added a receiving score for Utah (6-2, 3-2), which has lost 11 straight games to the Sun Devils. Travis Wilson passed for a touchdown and ran for 44 yards while Phillips chipped in three field goals in regulation.

Phillips gave the Utes their first lead on a 44-yard field goal to make it 16-13 in the third quarter, and the Utah defense forced four straight punts as Arizona State’s struggles on third down continued well into the second half. Gonzalez tied the game at 16 with 5:47 to go on a 30-yard field goal in the final stanza, and neither team was able to set up the go-ahead score as regulation ended with Marcus Williams picking off Mike Bercovici’s Hail Mary pass.

The Sun Devils went into the break with a 13-6 edge on a pair of field goals from Gonzalez and a 6-yard TD grab by Strong - his sixth touchdown in four games. After settling for field goals in the first half, Utah opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was fueled by a 32-yard rush from Wilson and capped off with a 4-yard catch by Booker for the score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State went 2-of-14 on third-down conversions and recorded 444 yards on offense. ...The Sun Devils have won four straight, three of which came against ranked opponents (USC, Stanford and Utah). ...Booker went over the century mark in rushing yards for a fifth consecutive game, giving him 811 since Sept. 27 against Washington State.