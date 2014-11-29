Preview: Utah at Colorado

(Updated: UPDATES with Liufau starting in graph 2 RECASTS sentence 3 in ABOUT COLORADO)

Despite losing three of its last four games and falling out of the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 poll, Utah still has plenty to play for when it completes its regular season with a visit to struggling Colorado on Friday. The bowl-bound Utes try for their first winning record in the Pac-12 since joining the conference in 2011, but first must get over the disappointment of last week’s 42-10 loss to No. 12 Arizona at home in their worst performance of the season. ”It’s up to our guys to refocus and recommit themselves to giving it everything they’ve got this game, just like they have the other 10 games prior to this last one,‘’ Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in his weekly press conference.

The teams face unsettled quarterback situations after Utah freshman Conner Manning replaced an ineffective Travis Wilson last week, while the Buffaloes’ Jordan Gehrke made his first career start before being relieved by Sefo Liufau in Colorado’s 44-10 setback at No. 3 Oregon. Liufau, who started the previous 18 games but suffered a concussion against Arizona on Nov. 8, will start Saturday. The Buffaloes will put the finishing touches on their ninth consecutive losing season, with the senior class going 10-38 while playing for two different coaches.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Utah -9

ABOUT UTAH (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12): This could be a good spot to start Manning as Whittingham might try to replace Wilson (four interceptions in last three games) for a second time after junior Kendal Thompson suffered a season-ending leg injury in a 51-27 loss to Oregon on Nov. 8. While Utah sorts out problems with its pass attack, there are no such issues with the pass rush as the Utes’ 49 sacks lead the nation, with senior defensive end Nate Orchard recording a school-record 17.5 - tied for most in the country. Utah also possesses a strong rushing presence with junior Devontae Booker (eight touchdowns), who is second in the Pac-12 with 1,255 yards.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-9, 0-8): This could be the final game for junior Nelson Spruce (school-record 101 catches, 1,107 yards, 11 touchdowns), who was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver. If Spruce bolts for the NFL, he would become the second Buffaloes receiver in as many years to leave early after Paul Richardson was selected 45th overall by Seattle. Coach Mike MacIntyre made the decision to start Liufau after Wednesday’s practice, telling the Denver Post: ”I just thought it was the right thing to do at this time.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colorado yields 39.1 points per game - 118th among the 125 FBS teams in the nation - and 463 yards per contest (110th).

2. Colorado’s senior class went 4-21 under Jon Embree in 2011 and 2012 before MacIntyre took over in 2013.

3. The Buffaloes lead the series 31-26-3, but the Utes are 2-1 since the teams joined the Pac-12, including a 24-17 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Utah 28, Colorado 20